Thursday Injury Report: Henry Says Rest 'Helped A Lot'

NASHVILLE – A little rest did Derrick Henry some good.

The Tennessee Titans running back was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday after having been held out of Sunday’s 38-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The last time he did not miss practice any practice time in advance of a game was Week 12, immediately following the Titans’ bye. Last week, he did not have a full practice before Friday.

Tennessee (8-7) concludes the regular season Sunday against Houston (10-5). With a win, the Titans will clinch a playoff berth.

“Anytime you got time to rest, it always helps,” Henry said Thursday. “It helped a lot.”

Henry, a second-round draft pick in 2016, has missed only one other game during his career. Then, he was a backup and he carried nine times for 31 yards in his return.

Now, he is a centerpiece of Tennessee’s offense and the NFL’s third-leading rusher with a career-high 1,329 yards. He has averaged 19.4 carries per game for the season and 21.4 in his last five games.

“I love football, love playing the game,” he said. “So, I’m definitely ready. I missed the game last week. So, I’ll be ready to play.”

Three Titans players, wide receivers Adam Humphries (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) and cornerback Adoreé Jackson (foot) have not practiced at all this week. Humphries and Jackson have missed the last three games.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot); Harold Landry, OLB (not injury related); and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Limited participation: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle).

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (concussion); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); and Jeffery Simmons, DL (knee).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: Will Fuller, WR (groin).

Limited participation: Jahleel Addae, S (Achilles); DeAndre Hopkins, WR (illness); Jacob Martin, LB (knee); Bradley Roby, CB (hamstring); Brennan Scarlett, LB (Achilles); Kenny Stills, WR (knee); Laremy Tunsil, T (ankle); and Deshaun Watson, QB (back).

Full participation: Benardrick McKinney, LB (concussion).