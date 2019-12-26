TitanMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Thursday Injury Report: Henry Says Rest 'Helped A Lot'

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – A little rest did Derrick Henry some good.

The Tennessee Titans running back was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday after having been held out of Sunday’s 38-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The last time he did not miss practice any practice time in advance of a game was Week 12, immediately following the Titans’ bye. Last week, he did not have a full practice before Friday.

Tennessee (8-7) concludes the regular season Sunday against Houston (10-5). With a win, the Titans will clinch a playoff berth.

“Anytime you got time to rest, it always helps,” Henry said Thursday. “It helped a lot.”

Henry, a second-round draft pick in 2016, has missed only one other game during his career. Then, he was a backup and he carried nine times for 31 yards in his return.

Now, he is a centerpiece of Tennessee’s offense and the NFL’s third-leading rusher with a career-high 1,329 yards. He has averaged 19.4 carries per game for the season and 21.4 in his last five games.

“I love football, love playing the game,” he said. “So, I’m definitely ready. I missed the game last week. So, I’ll be ready to play.”

Three Titans players, wide receivers Adam Humphries (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) and cornerback Adoreé Jackson (foot) have not practiced at all this week. Humphries and Jackson have missed the last three games.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot); Harold Landry, OLB (not injury related); and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Limited participation: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle).

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (concussion); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); and Jeffery Simmons, DL (knee).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: Will Fuller, WR (groin).

Limited participation: Jahleel Addae, S (Achilles); DeAndre Hopkins, WR (illness); Jacob Martin, LB (knee); Bradley Roby, CB (hamstring); Brennan Scarlett, LB (Achilles); Kenny Stills, WR (knee); Laremy Tunsil, T (ankle); and Deshaun Watson, QB (back).

Full participation: Benardrick McKinney, LB (concussion).

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Johnny Football
Johnny Football

Will need Henry to go for over 100 yards, resting him for the Saints game seems to have been a great call

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Coach Calls Mariota An 'Ultimate Pro'

David Boclair

Pat O'Hara says Tennessee's former starting quarterback continues to have an impact as a backup

Former Titans Linebacker Available Again

David Boclair

Second-year player failed a physical with Cincinnati and was released a day after being claimed off waivers

Current Offense Looks Increasingly Like an Older Version

David Boclair

Under first-year coordinator Arthur Smith, the Titans show the power, versatility that former head coach Mike Mularkey preferred

Jennings Happy to be Back With 'The Guys'

David Boclair

Wide receiver remained close to his former teammates after he was released in October

A New Running Back Added to Practice Squad

David Boclair

Undrafted free agent from Duke was with Tampa Bay in 2018, spent time with Washington this year

Win-And-In A Familiar Scenario for Titans

David Boclair

This is the third straight year Tennessee has needed a Week 17 victory to make the playoffs

Concussions Create a Potential Shortage at Wide Receiver

David Boclair

Corey Davis, Kalif Raymond in the NFL concussion protocol after being injured in loss to Saints

Brown, Others Offset Henry's Absence

David Boclair

Rookie wide receiver produces the biggest running play in the Titans' loss to the Saints

Sharif Finch Goes to NFL's Worst Team Via Waiver Claim

David Boclair

A Tennessee Titans' starter earlier this season, he will finish 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals

Titans Lose to Saints, Gain in Standings

David Boclair

Big early lead does not hold up in final home game of 2019