Landry Lands on PFF's All-Clutch Team

Harold Landry was a starter for the first time in 2019.

It is what he did at the end of games that set him apart, though.

The second-year outside linebacker was the only player from the Tennessee Titans listed on Pro Football Focus’ All-Clutch Team. Revealed Tuesday, it revealed the players who performed best at each position in the fourth quarter and overtime last season.

Landry and New England’s Kyle Van Noy were the top two edge guys, ahead of Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Cincinnati’s Carlos Dunlap. PFF noted that Landry, a second-round pick in 2018, graded at 75.0 or better against the run and the pass when time was running short.

“Landry had a good year last year,” general manager John Robinson said recently.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Jonnu Smith were runners-up at their respective positions.

Said PFF:

A PFF favorite coming out of Boston College, Landry hasn’t quite lived up to our expectations in his first two years in the NFL, but his 87.9 grade in high-pressure situations last season could bode well for a corner being turned in 2020.

Landry was one of two members of the Titans’ front seven who started every game in 2019. He led the team with nine sacks and set career-highs with 81 tackles, 28 quarterback pressures, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Two of Landry’s sacks came in the fourth quarter, both when the difference on the scoreboard was a touchdown or less. Two-thirds of his sacks came in Titans victories.