Tannehill 'Headed in the Right Direction'

Quarterback not ready to take part in a full practice because of a sprained ankle but hopes to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

NASHVILLE – It’s wait and see for Ryan Tannehill as he deals with the most significant injury he has faced since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback.

What the media saw Wednesday as Tannehill strode to the podium for his weekly press conference was a right ankle that was not protected by any prominent wrap or supported with an orthopedic boot. He and coach Mike Vrabel also indicated that the quarterback would watch some or all the day’s practice, which was scheduled to be a walk-through, and the same would likely be true throughout the week as the first-place Titans (4-2) pick up the pace with their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-4-1).

Everyone involved, though, planned to wait before any determination was made about Tannehill’s availability for that contest.

“It’s a process, for sure,” Tannehill said. “Just doing everything I can in the training room here, at home – all types of treatments. Just trying to stay on top of it as much as I can and give my body the best chance to heal.”

Assuming Tannehill starts on Sunday, it would be his 50th since he replaced Marcus Mariota after six games of the 2019 season. In his case, it would be 50 in a row, which would extend the franchise record he set back in Week 1 when he made it 44 straight.

This is the first time during that stretch that his status has been in question. He was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter during Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed one snap while being tended to by trainers but played the remainder of the contest in obvious discomfort.

Tannehill characterized the injury as an “ankle sprain.” It is his right one, which is his plant leg when he throws.

“I didn’t plan to feel too good after the game,” Tannehill said. “I didn’t feel too good.

“… I’m better than I was after the game. So, headed in the right direction. I’ve got a little ways to go. But I’ve been better, I’ve been worse [and I’m] headed in the right direction.”

With Tannehill limited, rookie Malik Willis will get his most significant work with the starting offense since the regular season began. The third-round draft pick out of Liberty has primarily served as the scout team quarterback during practices. His game experience to date consists of just four passes (one completion for six yards) in mop-up duty against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

“[I’ll be] just staying on top of things mentally,” Tannehill said. “Just make sure I’m taking all the reps I can, mentally. Obviously, I’m not physically getting as many reps as I usually do. So, making sure mentally I’m going through everything, communicating with the guys … and make sure we’re all on the same page as we start to install this game plan and get ready to go.

“… As the week goes on, we’ll see how I progress and how things move on.”

