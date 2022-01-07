Friday Injury Report: Two D-Linemen Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – Two Tennessee Titans have been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to injury. But they play one position.

Naquan Jones and Teair Tart, who have combined for 14 starts on the interior of the defensive line, will not be available for the regular season finale, the team said Friday. Tart started the first seven games and nine in all at nose tackle. Jones has been at that spot for the last four and five overall.

No Tennessee players were listed as questionable.

Tart, who has an ankle injury, and Jones, who has a knee injury, were the only Titans who were unable to practice on Friday. The former was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant. The latter was unable to practice all week.

The only others to start at nose tackle this season were Eli Ankou (Oct. 31 at Indianapolis) and Kyle Peko (Nov. 28 at Indianapolis). Peko has appeared in the last seven contests but has played as many as 25 snaps just once. He has averaged 11.8 snaps over the last four contests. Ankou was released days after his start.

Peko can expect more action against the Houston Texans, and 2020 draft pick Larrell Murchison is likely to figure more prominently into the rotation up front as well.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DL Naquan Jones (knee) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: DL G T Kendall Lamm (illness). Full participation: Denico Autry (knee), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), C Ben Jones (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee), T David Quessenberry (not injury related), Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness).

Sunday status – Out: DL Naquan Jones and DL Teair Tart. Questionable: none.

HOUSTON

Did not practice: WR Chris Conley (knee) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited participation: TE Jordan Akins (illness) and WR Chris Moore (illness). Full participation: OL Justin Britt (knee), defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee).

Sunday status – Out: QB Deshaun Watson. Questionable: TE Jordan Akins, WR Chris Conley and WR Chris Moore.