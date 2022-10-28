Skip to main content
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill saw little practice time, and Jeffery Simmons did not practice at all this week. Coaches will decide Sunday whether one or both can play. Sunday against the Houston Texans.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health.

Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem.

It is the two Titans players listed as questionable on the week’s final injury report who are most noteworthy, however. They are quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who are battling ankle injuries.

Tannehill did not practice on Friday as was the case Wednesday. He was a limited participant on Thursday. Rookie Malik Willis has gotten the bulk of the work with the starting offense.

“I'm trying to help in every way possible,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “Whether it is (Willis) or the tight ends or the offensive line, whoever the case may be. Just communicating and making sure we are all on the same page and on top of this gameplan as you move into the game.”

Simmons did not practice all week.

“I want to be out there,” Simmons said Friday. “I’m doing everything I can to be out there on Sunday. I feel better than I did last Sunday when I hurt it.

“The only thing I can ask of myself is to keep attacking the rehab, whatever they ask me to do, … to be able to help on Sunday,” Simmons said.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: S Kevin Byard (not injury related), FB Tory Carter (neck), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back). Limited participant: RG Nate Davis (foot) and C Ben Jones (knee). Full participant: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), LS Morgan Cox (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), ILB Joe Jones (knee) and ILB David Long (groin).

Sunday status

Out: Carter and Weaver. Questionable: Simmons and Tannehill.

HOUSTON

Did not practice: OL A.J. Cann, DL Maliek Collins (chest), and WR Nico Collins (groin). Limited participant: DL Rasheem Green (defensive tackle). Full participant: Brandin Cooks, (wrist), OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) and OL Justin McCray (hand).

Sunday status

Questionable: Cann, M. Collins, N. Collins, Cooks, K. Green, R. Green and McCray.

