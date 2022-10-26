Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Gearing Up to Face Former Team

NASHVILLE – Of course Zach Cunningham is healthy enough to return to action in time to face the Houston Texans. Or, at least, that is the way it looks.

Cunningham was a full participant in the Tennessee Titans’ practice on Wednesday. It was the first time since he sustained an elbow injury in Week 3 against Las Vegas that the inside linebacker has taken part in any workout. He missed three full games (and the last part of the victory over the Raiders) due to the issue.

He still was listed on the week’s first official NFL injury report, which included 13 players for Tennessee (more than twice the number for Houston), but his progress toward good health was notable development, particularly since his primary replacement, Dylan Cole (hamstring) and the other starter at inside linebacker, David Long (groin) were limited participants.

Other notable Titans listed included quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), center Ben Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring). Tannehill and Simmons did not participate. Jones and Dupree, who recently recovered from a hip injury, were limited participants.

Cunningham joined the Titans last December when he was claimed off waivers after having seemingly forced his way out of Houston. A second-round pick by the Texans in 2017, he was a starter for four-plus seasons, and he led the league with 163 tackles in 2020 after having signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension prior to the season.

Houston benched him twice and suspended him once for violation of team rules in 2021 before it released him. According to reports, he repeatedly was late for meetings and failed to show for a mandatory COVID-19 test.

Cunningham started the final four games for Tennessee last season and capped that stretch with a nine-tackle performance against the Texans. To date, that remains his high for regular-season game with the Titans (he had 10 stops in the playoff loss to Cincinnati).

In two-plus games this season, Cunningham registered 15 tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back). Limited participant: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), LS Morgan Cox (ankle), RG Nate Davis (foot), OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), C Ben Jones (knee) and ILB David Long (groin). Full participant: ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and ILB Joe Jones (knee).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related) and DL Jerry Hughes (not injury related). Limited participant: OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) and OL Justin McCray (hand). Full participant: none.