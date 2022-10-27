Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Sits for Second Day

NASHVILLE – There is no question about Jeffery Simmons’ ability to recover from an injury.

The Tennessee Titans defensive lineman showed what he can do in that regard when he came back from reconstructive knee surgery in roughly seven months and played – and played well – in nine games during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in all but one possible contest over the last two-plus seasons, and the game he missed was due to COVID-19.

That trait seemingly will be put to the test this week.

Simmons is one of three Titans who have not taken part in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. It is an ankle injury, sustained in Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, that has sidelined him thus far during preparation for this week’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fullback (Tory Carter) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (back) also have been unable to practice.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a limited participant after having sat out on Wednesday.

Simmons a 2021 Pro Bowler, currently leads the Titans defensive linemen and is fifth on the team with 24 tackles. He is second on the team with four and a half sacks, third with three passes defensed and is one of seven Tennessee players with a forced fumble.

He has played – and started 35 straight games, plus two more in the postseason. Since the start of the 2020 season, only safety Kevin Byard has played more snaps on defense.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back). Limited participant: RG Nate Davis (foot), ILB David Long (groin) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participant: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), LS Morgan Cox (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), C Ben Jones (knee) and ILB Joe Jones (knee).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: OL A.J. Cann, DL Maliek Collins (chest), and WR Nico Collins (groin). Limited participant: OL Justin McCray (hand). Full participant: OL Kenyon Green (shoulder).