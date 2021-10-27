    • October 27, 2021
    Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Bobby Hart, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones

    Wednesday Injury Report: Lewan Puts in a Full Work Day

    Early indications this week are that the Tennessee Titans offensive line is getting back to good health.
    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans included 13 players on the official NFL injury report on Wednesday, and nine of them did not practice.

    It was who took part in the day’s workout that was news.

    Left tackle Taylor Lewan, who missed Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, was a full participant, a clear indication that he is at or near completion of the league’s concussion protocols required for him to play again. The three-time Pro Bowler would be a welcome addition to the lineup Sunday at Indianapolis in a game that will factor prominently into the AFC South race.

    The only other Tennessee player listed who was a full participant was tackle Kendall Lamm, who started in Lewan’s place against the Chiefs. Lamm did not finish Sunday because of an ankle injury, and the man who replaced him – Bobby Hart – was a limited participant Wednesday with a chest injury.

    Additionally, left guard Rodger Saffold did not take part because coaches elected to rest him. No mention was made of the shoulder injury that has been an issue in recent weeks.

    Injuries have hit the offensive line hard in 2021. In addition to Sunday, Lewan missed one game with a knee issue. Saffold has played from start to finish in just three of seven games, and center Ben Jones has been a regular on the injury report through the early part of the season.

    If the first injury report of this week is an accurate indication, those problems on their way to becoming a thing of the past.

    The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), ILB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold (not injury related-rest) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Limited participation: T Bobby Hart (chest) and WR A.J. Brown (not injury related-rest). Full participation: T Kendall Lamm (ankle) and T Taylor Lewan (concussion).

    INDIANAPOLIS

    Did not practice: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring) and CB Xavier Rhodes (calf). Limited participation: RB NyHeim Hines (ribs), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). Full participation: RB Jordan Wilkins (illness). 

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
