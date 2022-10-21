Skip to main content
Friday Injury Report: Nate Davis, Three Others Ruled Out

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Linebackers Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones, and fullback Tory Carter will not be healthy enough to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Nate Davis just can’t get through a work week these days.

The Tennessee Titans right guard did not practice Friday because of a foot injury. That was a downgrade from the previous two days when he was a limited participant, and it led to Davis being one of four players ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Coach Mike Vrabel also ruled out inside linebackers Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones and fullback Torey Carter. Cunningham and Jones did not practice all week. Carter was limited on Wednesday and then sat out Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips was added to the injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. Philips was listed as questionable for the game against the Colts.

Davis first showed up on the injury report in Week 4 when he did not practice on Thursday because of a knee injury. He was a full participant the following day and played in that Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Colts.

In Week 5, he again was a no-go on Thursday due to a combination of knee and foot ailments. The next day, he was a limited participant, and he ultimately was not healthy enough to play that Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Dillon Radunz started in Davis’ place against the Commanders.

The Titans had an open date in their schedule last Sunday, and the rest apparently did Davis’ knee some good.

Now, it is the foot that is the issue, and that alone is enough to keep him sidelined for another week.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (foot) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: C Ben Jones (not injury related) and WR Kyle Philips (hamstring). Full participation: OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and S Amani Hooker (concussion).

Sunday status – Out: Carter, Cunningham Davis and Jones. Questionable: Philips. Doubtful: none.

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: DT DeForest Buckner (not injury related), LB Jojo Domann (abdomen) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle). Limited participation: none. Full Participation: S Julian Blackmon (ankle), WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (not injury related), TE Kylen Granson (neck), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (not injury related), RB Deon Jackson (quad), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (not injury related), DT Grover Stewart (not injury related) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

Sunday status – Out: Coutee, Domann, Leonard and Ngakoue. Questionable: none. Doubtful: none.

