Friday Injury Report: Jones, Brown Won't Play against Jets

The Tennessee Titans also will be without Bud Dupree, Brett Kern, two others for Sunday because of injury issues.

NASHVILLE – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have to find some different targets Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for the game against the New York Jets. Both missed a third straight day of practice Friday due to hamstring injuries.

Also ruled out were outside linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Caleb Farley, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and punter Brett Kern. Dupree, Farley and Muchison also missed practice every day this week due to injuries. Kern was limited Wednesday and sat out the last two days.

Jones is tied for the team lead with 12 receptions and leads the Titans with 204 receiving yards. Brown is tied for third with seven receptions and is third outright with 92 receiving yards.

Both started but failed to finish last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown was out of action before the end of the first quarter and in street clothes after halftime. Coaches pulled Jones from the contest in the fourth quarter.

Without them, Tennessee will rely heavily on Chester Rogers, Josh Reynolds, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cameron Batson.

“Not sure who is going to end up trotting out there on Sunday, but confident in whoever it is,” Tannehill said earlier in the week. “I got a ton of reps and confidence in those guys, and it has been something we have done since we have been here. Excited about the guys we have that can possibly step up for us.”

The complete Titans-Jets injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE TITANS

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin) and DL Larrell Murchison (elbow). Limited participation: RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder). Full participation: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest) and T Taylor Lewan (toe).

Sunday status – Out: Brown, Dupree, Farley, Jones, Kern and Murchison.

NEW YORK JETS

Did not practice: WR Elijah Moore (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (concussion) and S Marcus Maye (ankle). Full participation: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (rib) and RB La'Mical Perine (illness).

Sunday status – Out: Maye, Moore and Smith. Questionable: Crowder, Kroft, Perine.