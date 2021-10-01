October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Friday Injury Report: Jones, Brown Won't Play against Jets

The Tennessee Titans also will be without Bud Dupree, Brett Kern, two others for Sunday because of injury issues.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have to find some different targets Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for the game against the New York Jets. Both missed a third straight day of practice Friday due to hamstring injuries.

Also ruled out were outside linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Caleb Farley, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and punter Brett Kern. Dupree, Farley and Muchison also missed practice every day this week due to injuries. Kern was limited Wednesday and sat out the last two days.

Jones is tied for the team lead with 12 receptions and leads the Titans with 204 receiving yards. Brown is tied for third with seven receptions and is third outright with 92 receiving yards.

Both started but failed to finish last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown was out of action before the end of the first quarter and in street clothes after halftime. Coaches pulled Jones from the contest in the fourth quarter.

Without them, Tennessee will rely heavily on Chester Rogers, Josh Reynolds, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cameron Batson.

“Not sure who is going to end up trotting out there on Sunday, but confident in whoever it is,” Tannehill said earlier in the week. “I got a ton of reps and confidence in those guys, and it has been something we have done since we have been here. Excited about the guys we have that can possibly step up for us.”

The complete Titans-Jets injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE TITANS

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin) and DL Larrell Murchison (elbow). Limited participation: RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder). Full participation: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest) and T Taylor Lewan (toe).

Sunday status – Out: Brown, Dupree, Farley, Jones, Kern and Murchison.

NEW YORK JETS

Did not practice: WR Elijah Moore (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (concussion) and S Marcus Maye (ankle). Full participation: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (rib) and RB La'Mical Perine (illness).

Sunday status – Out: Maye, Moore and Smith. Questionable: Crowder, Kroft, Perine.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: Jones, Brown Won't Play against Jets

2 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) runs through drills during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Reynolds' Moment Might Finally be at Hand

3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) stretches after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Firkser Feeling Good

23 hours ago
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Oakland Coliseum.
GM Report

Titans Add Veteran Punter

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

NFL Power Rankings: A Wide Range of Opinions

Sep 30, 2021
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine celebrates a Titans touchdown during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn
News

Westbrook-Ikhine Emerges as Go-To Option

Sep 30, 2021
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Isaiah Wilson Back in the NFL

Sep 29, 2021
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) stand on the sideline after they were each injured during their game against the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Plenty of Names, Including Some Big Ones

Sep 29, 2021
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) picks up a first down again the Bears during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Two On IR Cleared to Practice

Sep 29, 2021