AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Take Georgia Tackle Isaiah Wilson

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Dennis Kelly might finally be the starter at right tackle. But his days are numbered.

The Tennessee Titans selected Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson with their first-round pick (No. 29) in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, Wilson is a massive human who fits the mold of the classic right tackle in the NFL. Most analysts believe he needs time to refine his game, which might mean Kelly, in line to be a starter serving as a role player for most of his eight-year career, could hold the job for a year.

But Wilson is more accurately the replacement for Jack Conklin, a first-round pick in 2016 who started at right tackle for the past four years. Conklin signed a free agent deal with Cleveland last month.

General manager Jon Robinson said early in the week that he was willing to trade the pick and did not think it would be a big deal if he did not make a selection in the first round. Ultimately, though, he stood pat for the third time in four years. He did the same in 2017 when he took wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 and cornerback Adoreé Jackson at No. 18, and last year when he got defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 19.

Right tackle has been one of the most discussed positions on the Titans’ roster since the first day of the free agent negotiating period when Conklin agreed to terms with Cleveland.

Later that day, Tennessee gave long-time backup Dennis Kelly a new contract that effectively made him the starter. Ty Sambrailo, a free agent from Atlanta, was added days after that to fill Kelly’s role. Plus, David Quessenberry who split time between the active roster and practice squad in 2019, is under contract as well.

A long-term solution, however, remained a necessity. Enter Wilson.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Draft Preview: Predicting The Picks

Based on roster needs, here is what general manager Jon Robinson could do with its seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft

David Boclair

by

thewwwebb

Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft Live Updates and Analysis

Keep up to date with all of Tennessee’s picks and how other teams’ moves impact the Titans and the AFC South.

David Boclair

Titans Draft Preview: Let's Make A Deal

Exploring potential trade scenarios involving the first-round pick, No. 29 overall

David Boclair

Vrabel A Finalist for Patriots Hall of Fame -- Again

For the fifth straight year he is one of three finalists. A fan vote will determine which one of which will be inducted.

David Boclair

Family Ties Connect Former Titans to 2020 NFL Draft

Sons of Brad Hopkins, Jon Runyan, others get their chance with this week's selection process

David Boclair

Will Robinson Maintain First-Round Variety?

In four years, Tennessee Titans general manager has made five first-round picks -- each at a different position

David Boclair

SI.com's Pre-Draft Ranking of the Top 255 Prospects

David Boclair

Coronavirus Hits Home for Eddie George

Father of the Tennessee Titans' all-time rushing leader has been diagnosed. The 70-year-old is a resident at a Philadelphia assisted living facility.

David Boclair

Mock Check: Tackles Becoming A Popular Choice

Georgia's Isaiah Wilson, USC's Austin Jackson considered candidates to go No. 29 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft

David Boclair

Veteran Cornerback Returns on One-year Deal

The 2020 NFL season will by Tye Smith's fourth straight in Tennessee

David Boclair