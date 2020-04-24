Titans Take Georgia Tackle Isaiah Wilson

NASHVILLE – Dennis Kelly might finally be the starter at right tackle. But his days are numbered.

The Tennessee Titans selected Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson with their first-round pick (No. 29) in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, Wilson is a massive human who fits the mold of the classic right tackle in the NFL. Most analysts believe he needs time to refine his game, which might mean Kelly, in line to be a starter serving as a role player for most of his eight-year career, could hold the job for a year.

But Wilson is more accurately the replacement for Jack Conklin, a first-round pick in 2016 who started at right tackle for the past four years. Conklin signed a free agent deal with Cleveland last month.

General manager Jon Robinson said early in the week that he was willing to trade the pick and did not think it would be a big deal if he did not make a selection in the first round. Ultimately, though, he stood pat for the third time in four years. He did the same in 2017 when he took wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 and cornerback Adoreé Jackson at No. 18, and last year when he got defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 19.

Right tackle has been one of the most discussed positions on the Titans’ roster since the first day of the free agent negotiating period when Conklin agreed to terms with Cleveland.

Later that day, Tennessee gave long-time backup Dennis Kelly a new contract that effectively made him the starter. Ty Sambrailo, a free agent from Atlanta, was added days after that to fill Kelly’s role. Plus, David Quessenberry who split time between the active roster and practice squad in 2019, is under contract as well.

A long-term solution, however, remained a necessity. Enter Wilson.