    October 8, 2021
    Friday Injury Report: Julio Out Again

    Julio Jones, Brett Kern, A.J. Brown, Rodger Saffold, Sharif Finch

    The wide receiver and punter Brett Kern each will miss a second straight game. Four others ruled out as well, five listed as questionable.
    NASHVILLE – A.J. Brown will be back in action for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Julio Jones will not.

    Friday, the Titans ruled out Jones, punter Brett Kern and four others for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Each will miss a second straight game, Jones due to a hamstring injury and Kern because of a groin issue in his kicking leg.

    On the plus side, coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Brown will play after having sat out last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets (and most of the Week 3 victory against the Indianapolis Colts) due to a hamstring injury of his own.

    Other items of note from the week’s final injury report:

    • Five players are listed as questionable, including the two biggest free-agent additions to the defense, Denico Autry and Bud Dupree. Both were full participants in Friday’s practice.

    • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who started and played more snaps last Sunday than any of the Titans wide receivers, also is questionable. Westbrook-Ikhine’s practice participation increased throughout the week.

    • Tackle Taylor Lewan practiced Friday after having sat out the previous two days with a toe injury. His primary backup, Ty Sambrailo, was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday with a foot issue. Both are questionable.

    • Left guard Rodger Saffold and outside linebacker Sharif Finch have cleared concussion protocol and are available to play.

    • Aaron Brewer, who has replaced Saffold and center Ben Jones in recent games, is out and has been placed on injured reserve. That means if the Titans have an issue on the interior of their line in the coming weeks they will have to look to someone else for help.

    • First-round draft pick Caleb Farley was a full participant at practice throughout the week and is available to play for the first time since Week 1.

    The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: G/C Aaron Brewer (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), and WR Racey McMath (quad). Limited participation: C Ben Jones (neck), T Ty Sambrailo (foot). (hamstring). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (hip), FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (quad), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related – rest), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), T Taylor Lewan (toe), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (back), DL Teair Tart (shoulder) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

    Sunday status – Out: Brewer, Jayon Brown, Hudson, Jones, Kern and McMath. Questionable: Autry, Dupree, Lewan, Sambrailo and Westbrook-Ikhine.

    JACKSONVILLE

    Did not practice: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). Limited participation: CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and OLB Lerentee McCary (hamstring). Full participation: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder).

    Sunday status – Out: Robertson-Harris. Questionable: Campbell and McCary.

