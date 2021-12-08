Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Player(s)
    Janoris Jenkins, Tommy Hudson, David Long Jr., Elijah Molden, Teair Tart, Denico Autry, Harold Landry III, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Jayon Brown, Nate Davis, Rashaan Evans, Greg Mabin, Jeremy McNichols

    Wednesday Injury Report: Some Still Not Ready to Practice

    Jackrabbit Jenkins avoided the injury bug for most of the first 12 weeks but is among those not healthy enough to practice coming out of the bye.
    NASHVILLE – Not all the Tennessee Titans got healthy during last week’s open date in the schedule.

    Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was among the five players who did not practice Wednesday when preparations began for Sunday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

    Jenkins sustained an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 loss at New England and did not return to that contest. A week without a game was not enough time to get him up and running again.

    Two of the other four who were unable to practice – tight end Tommy Hudson and defensive lineman Teair Tart – also have ankle issues.

    Jenkins, who turned 33 in October, played nearly every defensive snap through the first 10 games. He missed the Week 11 loss to Houston with a chest injury that arose during the week and caused him to sit out practices on Thursday and Friday.

    He is one of three players on defense (safety Kevin Byard and outside linebacker Harold Landry are the others) to have logged more than 700 snaps so far this season. Jenkins is fifth on the team in tackles with 46 and has four passes defensed with one forced fumble.

    In all, Tennessee listed 13 players on the week’s first injury report. Six were full participants, and five of those six did not play against New England.

    The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hip) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (knee) and OLB Harold Landry (hamstring). Full participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring), ILB Jayon Brown (quad), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion).

    JACKSONVILLE

    Did not practice: DE Josh Allen (shoulder), DT Malcolm Brown (toe), LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones (not injury related-rest), OL Brandon Linder (back), DE Lerentee McCary (illness) and OL Andrew Norwell (not injury related-rest). Limited participation: OL Ben Bartch (back), CB Tyson Campbell (groin), CB Nevin Lawson (foot) and RB James Robinson (heel/knee). Full participation: CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion). 

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) questions a penalty during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
