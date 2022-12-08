Thursday Injury Report: Uncertainty in Return Game

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans spent time Thursday weighing contingency plans for their return game.

Punt returner C.J. Board was unable to practice Thursday because of a rib injury, according to the official NFL injury report. Kickoff returner Hassan Haskins was a limited participant because of a hip injury.

For both, that was no different than Wednesday’s workout. Haskins was inactive Sunday at Philadelphia because of the issue. Board was injured in the 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

“We’re going to get guys reps (Thursday),” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said prior to the practice. “We’ll see how C.J. and Hassan look later in the week. Right now, we have to get other guys ready.”

He mentioned running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Julius Chestnut as possible options, particularly on kickoff return. Another possibility is wide receiver Racey McMath, who has not played this season because of a hip injury but was designated for return to practice this week. McMath could be added to the active roster by the end of the week and in uniform Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Robert Woods and safety Amani Hooker saw action as punt returners before Board was signed as a free agent in mid-November.

Board has been the Titans’ primary punt returner for the past five games and has averaged 10.5 yards on 14 returns. He has called for just five fair catches. He also has handled kickoffs for the past two games and has averaged 20.5 yards on four tries.

Haskins became the primary guy on kickoff returns in Week 2 and has held on to the job since. He has averaged 21.8 yards on 19 returns. That already is more returns than any single Titans player has had in a season since 2018 when Darius Jennings had a league-high 31.7-yard average on 22 returns.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), ILB David Long (hamstring) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: RG Nate Davis (knee), RB Hassan Haskins (hip) and DT Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: C Ben Jones (not injury related) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and LB Chad Muma (ankle). Limited participation: S Andre Cisco (shoulder) and WR Zay Jones (chest).