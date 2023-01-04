Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Burks

The first-round draft pick out of Arkansas was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a groin injury.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know who will be throwing passes Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Based on Wednesday’s injury report, there is a little less clarity about who will be catching them. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was added with a groin issue. He was listed as a limited participant.

The addition made the first-round draft pick out of Arkansas the only one of the five wide receivers on the roster to appear on this week’s injury report.

Burks was targeted eight times (tied for his season-high) last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with four receptions, which equaled his second highest total of the season and a team-high 66 receiving yards.

Josh Dobbs was Tennessee’s quarterback and made his first career start against the Cowboys. He and Burks connected for a 30-yard gain in the second quarter. Seven more throws after halftime went Burks’ way after halftime as the two built trust as the game progressed.

Dobbs has been named the starter for game against the Jaguars. It is possible, though, that he will have to look for someone else with his throws.

Burks has not played more than four straight games this season and has 25 catches for 359 yards in nine appearances. He spent four weeks on injured reserve early in the season with a toe injury and missed two more games last month with a concussion.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Tarrell Basham (back) and CB Davontae Harris (hamstring). Limited participation: WR Treylon Burks (groin), ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: OLB Denico Autry (biceps), RB Derrick Henry (hip) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: LS Ross Matiscik (back). Limited participation: DL Foley Fatukasi. (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), Travon Walker (ankle) and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder).