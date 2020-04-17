Robinson Won't 'Close the Door' on Adding Clowney

Jon Robinson is the type to never say never.

The Tennessee Titans general manager addressed the status of the team’s pursuit of free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the Official Titans Podcast (OTP), an in-house production by the franchise, Friday morning.

Robinson did not rule out the addition of Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler (2016-18) during his five seasons with Houston. Then again, he did not exactly raise expectations for what would be a significant addition.

"We'll see," Robinson said, via the Titans’ website. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything."

Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, has a connection to Tennessee. Head coach Mike Vrabel was an assistant with the Texans from 2014-16, Clowney’s first three NFL seasons, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, which is Clowney’s best season to date.

The Texans traded him to Seattle last season. Since the new league contract year began last month, he has been one of the biggest names on the free agent market but has remained unsigned. Reports have said he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender and a contract worth at least $20 million a season but since has reduced his price tag.

Robinson confirmed earlier this month that the Titans had engaged in some degree of contract talks with him.

An injury history that includes multiple knee surgeries, one of which was a microfracture procedure late in his rookie year, is an issue because team doctors are not available to perform physical exams while the league operates under restrictions created by response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also had a core muscle injury that affected him last season in Seattle.

“That’s definitely an important part of the decision when you’re looking to sign somebody,” Robinson said a little more than two weeks ago. “… I would say that there’s nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they’re impactful.”