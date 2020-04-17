AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Robinson Won't 'Close the Door' on Adding Clowney

David Boclair

Jon Robinson is the type to never say never.

The Tennessee Titans general manager addressed the status of the team’s pursuit of free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the Official Titans Podcast (OTP), an in-house production by the franchise, Friday morning.

Robinson did not rule out the addition of Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler (2016-18) during his five seasons with Houston. Then again, he did not exactly raise expectations for what would be a significant addition.

"We'll see," Robinson said, via the Titans’ website. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything."

Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, has a connection to Tennessee. Head coach Mike Vrabel was an assistant with the Texans from 2014-16, Clowney’s first three NFL seasons, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, which is Clowney’s best season to date.

The Texans traded him to Seattle last season. Since the new league contract year began last month, he has been one of the biggest names on the free agent market but has remained unsigned. Reports have said he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender and a contract worth at least $20 million a season but since has reduced his price tag.

Robinson confirmed earlier this month that the Titans had engaged in some degree of contract talks with him.

An injury history that includes multiple knee surgeries, one of which was a microfracture procedure late in his rookie year, is an issue because team doctors are not available to perform physical exams while the league operates under restrictions created by response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also had a core muscle injury that affected him last season in Seattle.

“That’s definitely an important part of the decision when you’re looking to sign somebody,” Robinson said a little more than two weeks ago. “… I would say that there’s nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they’re impactful.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Special Report: Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked

How might it happen? Or, perhaps, how did it happen? An unprecedented draft season left NFL teams relying on technology like never before, and—according to security experts and hackers—left them more vulnerable than they might have imagined.

David Boclair

NFL.com GM Power Rankings: Robinson in the Top 10

When it comes to the person at the top of the personnel department, the Tennessee Titans are in the top 10.

David Boclair

Prioritizing The Titans' Draft Needs

A team that played in the AFC Championship last season and then re-signed some top stars has obvious holes in the roster.

David Boclair

Woodyard's Longevity A Lesson for Draft Hopefuls

Free agent linebacker was undrafted in 2008 but has had a longer career than any of the 34 linebackers selected that year

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Jalen Hurts Tries to Emulate Former Titans Great

Steve McNair's style of play during his NFL career inspired the 2020 draft prospect

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

The Potential Return of Sports

David Boclair

Mock Check: SI's Vrentas Targets D-Line

Selecting Auburn's Marlon Davidson would lessen the impact of the Jurrell Casey trade.

David Boclair

Brown's 1,000-Yard Season Puts Him in Good Company

Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. among others who have done the same over the past decade have done it again numerous times in their own careers.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Mock Check: Kiper Changes Course

Tennessee Titans use top two picks on defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and cornerback Trevon Diggs in latest mock draft

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Raiders GM: 'We've Got To Rebuild' Mariota

Mike Mayock believes the former Tennessee Titans quarterback needs his confidence and physical health restored

David Boclair