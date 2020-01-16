Smith Calls First Playoff TD His 'Best Catch'

NASHVILLE – It is simple to count the number of receptions Jonnu Smith has made thus far in the postseason. Easy as 1-2-3, in fact.

It is even easier to count the number of catches he has made in his life that topped his 12-yard touchdown reception in Saturday’s divisional round victory over the Baltimore Ravens. On third-and-goal, he leapt over a defender, gathered the ball with just his left hand, managed to land inbounds along the sideline despite an off-balance landing and produced the first points of the Tennessee Titans’ 28-12 victory.

“That was the best catch I ever made, in my opinion,” Smith said. “Just thinking off the top of my head, that was probably the best catch I ever made. Not necessarily because of the actual catch but because of the stage, you know – divisional [playoff] game, the biggest game I ever played in my life. So, that’s why I would say it was my best catch.”

Like every other pass-catcher in the Titans’ offense, Smith’s statistics through the first two playoff games pale in comparison to what he did during the regular season, thanks to running back Derrick Henry’s recent dominance. The third-year tight end is tied for the team lead, though, with three receptions for 21 yards and is one of four Titans players with a touchdown catch.

His highlight-reel grab against the Ravens made it two weeks in a row that Tennessee’s first points came on a 12-yard touchdown pass to a tight end. In the wild card victory over New England, it was Anthony Firkser who got to the end zone, albeit with a bit less flare than Smith did and who has just one other catch in the postseason.

Despite their limited opportunities, Smith and Firkser are two of just seven tight ends with touchdown catches through this year’s first eight playoff games.

The only other team with two is Kansas City, the Titans’ opponent in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium (2:05 p.m., CST). Travis Kelce scored three and Blake Bell scored one in the Chiefs’ divisional round victory over Houston last Sunday.

“(Kansas City coach Andy Reid) is an unbelievably smart and talented play-caller,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think 13 of his 21 years his offenses have been in the top 10 in scoring. They know how to score. He knows how to put points on the board.”

The Titans’ offense is hardly a carbon copy of the Chiefs’. Kansas City threw the ball more in its one playoff game (35) than Tennessee has in two (31). It is clear, though, when the get close to the goal line each can – and will – look to their tight ends.

Still, it might be some time before anyone sees another touchdown catch like Smith’s, which caught the attention of a lot of people.

“Man, I thought my phone was going to break,” he said. “But I had a lot of notifications, a lot of love and support from family and friends and fans, of course. It was a good feeling.”