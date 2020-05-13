Smith's Opportunity to Cash In At Hand

In what is his most important offseason yet, Tennessee Titans’ tight

end Jonnu Smith is healthy. For Smith, that has been rare.



In both 2017 and 2018, Smith sustained MCL injuries and entered the

ensuing offseasons in recovery mode. Entering his contract season with the Titans, Smith has nothing but improvement, leadership, and football on his mind.



After breaking out for the Titans last season, Smith will enter the

2020 NFL season as tight end No. 1. With a bigger role expected, not

much has changed with Smith’s mindset.



“Since my rookie year, when someone asks me which areas I focus on, I always tell them, ‘everything,’” Smith said during a virtual press

conference Wednesday. “That’s going to be the answer from day one

until I am gone. I already know I can’t be one-dimensional. I consider

myself as a versatile player. I just got to work that way. Whatever it

may be, man.



“I love working, so that’s what I do. That’s what I hang my hat on.

Working on every area my position entails.”



For the first time in six years, the Titans will be without verteran

tight end Delanie Walker, who was released in March. Smith said

Walker’s departure was bittersweet, but the impact the franchise’s

all-time leader in receptions by a tight end had on him will play a

big role as Smith prepares to lead the Titans’ tight end room.



“You’re talking about a guy who took me under his wing from day one,” Smith said. “He was a great person to be around. A great role model. When it’s all said and done, Delanie will be one of the best to every do it at his position. I got to witness this guy, I got to watch him

for a few years. He was one of the tight ends who started to transform

the position. It’s going to be tough to look over and not see my guy

next to me in those meetings and on the field.”



While the talk of a new contract can be distracting for a player,

Smith said that there is no extra pressure on his shoulders. Contract

matters, he said, are for his agent. His only focus now is improving

upon his 439-yard, three-touchdown season in 2019.

“I just play football,” Smith said. “I don’t worry about contracts. I

just worry about improving and becoming the best player I can be.

That’s why guys have agents. I am just trying to become the best player I can be to help this team win as many games, championships and Super Bowls.”