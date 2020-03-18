AllTitans
Report: Jurrell Casey Traded For Draft Choice

David Boclair

Here is your latest reminder that nothing in the NFL is permanent.

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have traded defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It is a move that likely signals a significant free agent addition is at hand because it frees up salary cap room. Casey is scheduled to $11.25 million this season (via overthecap.com) and is under contract for another two seasons beyond that. His 2022 base salary is set for $13.25 million.

A four-time Pro Bowler (2015-19), Casey had been on the roster longer than any player other than punter Brett Kern. A third-round pick (77 overall) in 2011, he has played 139 games for Tennessee (137 starts), which ties him with former quarterback Steve McNair for 20 in franchise history. In the Titans era (1999-present), linebacker Keith Bulluck is the only player on defense to play more games for the franchise.

Casey has had at least five sacks in seven straight seasons and has 51 for his career, which makes him one of just five players in Titans/Oilers history with at least 50.

A shoulder injury caused him to miss two games in 2019 and he admitted to battling knee issues throughout the season as well. He recorded 61 tackles, the second-lowest total of his career, and matched his career-low with three tackles for loss.

His departure will thrust 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons into a more prominent role and will make tackle Taylor Lewan and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones the longest tenured Titans who are not specialists.

The seventh-round pick gives the Titans seven selections, three in the seventh round, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

