AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Hall of Fame QB Sees Titans as Best Fit for Brady

David Boclair

Kurt Warner quarterbacked two teams to the Super Bowl during his Hall of Fame career. So, he knows how difficult it can be.

If Tom Brady really does plan to leave the New England Patriots as a free agent next month, Warner thinks the best thing would be for Brady to sign with the Tennessee Titans. The combination of Tennessee’s success in 2019 and the challenges it is likely to face – or not face – going forward create the easiest path to get back to the championship game in his mind.

Now an analyst with the NFL Network, Warner addressed one of the offseason’s biggest storylines in a roundtable discussion with select reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

“I probably look at a team like the Titans, and I say to myself, 'Well, they were right there last year, and they've got some pieces we can build off of.' That's probably, in my mind, the best situation of those three that I'm hearing about,” Warner said, according to USA Today. “… I still don't look [for him] to go to the Raiders or the Chargers and have to compete against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice every year just to win my division.

"I don't want to have to go through the other great quarterback in the AFC right now twice a year and then possibly have to be the wild card.”

The Titans beat Mahomes and Kansas City during the 2019 regular season and faced them again in the AFC Championship. Tennessee led the rematch for most of the first half but eventually lost 35-24.

"You go to the NFC, there's a lot of guys that you have to go through to win a championship," Warner said. "If you go to the AFC side – Patrick Mahomes is special, but nobody else has shown a championship pedigree on that side of the table."

Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots and has been to the Super Bowl nine times (six wins).

Warner went to two Super Bowls with the then-St. Louis Rams (Brady’s first championship was against Warner and the Rams following the 2001 season) and then was the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals when they went in 2008. In between, he played for the New York Giants, a team with which he failed to make the postseason.

"I still believe New England's the best place for him to compete for a championship in the next couple years,” Warner said. “… It's not always easy to change that culture and think it can be done overnight. I just think there's a lot to lose here if you're Tom Brady going somewhere else."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Staff Member Brings New Approach to Secondary

Mike Vrabel says Anthony Midget's style will be a stark contrast to Kerry Coombs'

David Boclair

Titans Should Not Pass On Opportunity to Sign Brady, If They Get It

Ryan Tannehill played great in 2019; Brady is the NFL's greatest winner

David Boclair

Changes Are Coming -- As Usual -- To The Tennessee Titans

General manager Jon Robinson anticipates another offseason of roster upheaval

David Boclair

Mettenberger Won't Pass on Pro Football Opportunity

Former Titans quarterback set to compete in The Spring League for the second time in three years

David Boclair

Vrabel Still Working Through Defensive Staff Functionality

No defensive coordinator has been named and the head coach has not said how the unit will function during the week, games

David Boclair

Robinson: Titans Will Do 'Everything That We Can' to Keep Henry

NFL's leading rusher in 2019 is one of several notable Titans scheduled to become free agents next month

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans' 2020 Combine Advance

After reaching the AFC Championship, the Titans face some serious personnel decisions this offseason

David Boclair

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Jeff Fisher

Former Tennessee Titans coach is the fifth person named to the Class of 2020

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Casey Kept On Without Regular Pass Rush Partner

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman reached sack milestone in 2019 minus Derrick Morgan, who helped him get to the quarterback often in his first eight seasons

David Boclair

Receiver/Return Man Agrees to One-Year Deal

Cameron Batson spent all of 2019 on injured reserve after getting hurt in training camp

David Boclair