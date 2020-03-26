AllTitans
LeShaun Sims Adds to Cincinnati's Defensive Overhaul

David Boclair

There were times over the past four seasons when LeShaun Sims looked like a guy who could be a starting cornerback.

The Tennessee Titans never saw fit to give him that opportunity.

After they selected Sims in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (they even traded a pair of sixth round picks to get him), they signed a pair of high-priced free agents, Logan Ryan (2017) and Malcolm Butler (2018), and used a first-round pick on another, Adoreé Jackson (2017) and ensured that Sims would remain a reserve.

Now, he will see what he can do with another team.

Sims agreed to contract terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Cincinnati is in the process of overhauling its secondary, and Sims is the fifth cornerback with pro football experience to join the Bengals this offseason.

The Bengals were last in the league in 2019 when they allowed an average of 8.3 yards per attempt and 6.1 yards per play. They also were one of three defenses to give up at least 70 pass plays of 20 yards or more and they managed just 11 interceptions, tied for ninth fewest in the NFL.

Sims played 56 games in his four seasons with the Titans as a reserve cornerback and special teams regular. He never played more than 39 percent of the snaps on defense

His first significant playing time came in Week 14 of his rookie year, when injuries forced him into action against the Denver Broncos. He tied for the team lead with two pass breakups – both in the end zone – in that contest.

The next week, he collected his first career interception – in the end zone – against Kansas City.

A week after that, he got his first career start. In all, started 11 times, including at least two each year but never more than five. The Titans were 6-5 in those contests.

As of right now, Tennessee has six cornerbacks under contract for 2020, including Butler and Jackson. The rest are depth guys and/or core special teams players.

