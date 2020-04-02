AllTitans
Who are the Top Players Available in NFL Free Agency?

David Boclair

The issue is accessibility.

That is the most significant issue for high-profile free agents who have yet to sign with a new team, according to Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer.

“We’ve got some big names out there, and a big part of it is – of course – is because the coronavirus has sort of curtailed what would be a major part of the second wave of free agency, when you would be bringing guys in for a visit, sitting them down and giving them a physical,” Breer said Thursday (see above video).

Cornerback Logan Ryan, who spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, is among that group.

The 29-year-old has been a full-time starter for the past five seasons (2015-16 with New England, 2017-19 with Tennessee), has significant playoff and championship experience and is fresh off the best season of his career. To date, however, he has been unable to find a suitable deal.

Others who are part of the discussion include quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston and Defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Everson Griffen.

“(Ryan has) been a long-term starter both at Tennessee and New England,” Breer said. “[He] has won Super Bowls before.”

Regardless of what position they play or what their particular experience might be, the solution for a number of them is likely to be the same.

“I think … some of these guys are going to wind up signing one-year deals and saying, ‘I’m going to bet on myself for one year. [I] won’t make as much money now but maybe I can hit the market again in 2021 and make it up,’” Breer said.

