Thursday Injury Report: Two Still in Concussion Protocol

Cornerback Tre Avery continues to ramp up his physical activity while wide receiver Treylon Burks remains out of action.

NASHVILLE – When discussing the NFL’s concussion protocol early this week, Mike Vrabel said that players are either in or out.

It was the Tennessee Titans coach’s way to illustrate the idea that head injuries are not subject to opinion. Facts – current test results as compared to a previously established baseline – dictate when a player is able to return to action. Neither that player’s desire nor a coach’s sense of the player’s fitness factor into the decision.

Still, some players who are in are closer to being out than others.

Two Titans, wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Tre Avery, are in their second weeks of the NFL concussion protocol.

However, Avery (pictured) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, according to the day’s official injury report. That represents a major step on the way to clearance and a return to action. It also was a step up from the previous day when he was a limited participant.

Burks did not participate, which was the same as Wednesday. He also did not participate in any practice last week.

“I'm not going to comment on anybody that is in the protocol,” Vrabel said Monday. “That is not my job. My job is to tell them to be honest with the doctor, the trainer, and to check in on him to see how he is feeling. It is not my position to predict whether we will get him back at practice.”

That is not necessarily to say that Avery is likely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Two other Titans, safety Amani Hooker and center Ben Jones, missed multiple games earlier this season due to concussions. Jones was involved in practices during his second week yet ultimately was not cleared to play.

The final decision on Burks and Avery’s availability this week will be made on Saturday.

The complete Titans-Chargers injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), RG Nate Davis (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), S Amani Hooker (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: OLB Denico Autry (knee), C Ben Jones (neck) and CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring). Full participation: CB Tre Avery (concussion), RB Hassan Haskins (hip), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and WR Robert Woods (illness).

LOS ANGELES

Did not practice: S Derwin James (quad). Limited participation: CB Bryce Callahan (groin), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and T Trey Pipkins (knee). Full participation: G Zion Johnson (shoulder), OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).