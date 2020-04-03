Malcolm Butler A Hall of Famer

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcom Butler will be inducted into the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame.

He is one of six individuals who comprise the Class of 2020. It will be the seventh class enshrined since the GSC Hall of Fame was created in 2014.

Butler played two seasons (2012-13) at West Alabama and was a Division II All-American in his second. For his career, he made 93 tackles and intercepted seven passes, including three in one game in 2012.

He earned All-GSC recognition in both seasons.

The Gulf South Conference was founded in 1970 and currently includes 13 member institutions that compete in NCAA Division II.

“With a long and storied history that includes 53 National Championships, the GSC and its member institutions are proud of the Hall of Fame introduced in June 2014 that recognize individuals who played a key role in developing the conference’s reputation and legacy,” commissioner Matt Wilson said in a release. “The Class of 2020 almost perfectly represents that history with achievements spanning every decade of our history.”

Butler made it into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2014. He joined the Titans as a free agent in 2018 and has intercepted five passes in 25 games. He played just seven games in 2019 before he was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

He is one of two players from West Alabama ever to appear in a Pro Bowl (Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the other). Butler was named a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016 while with New England.

He announced Thursday that he will make significant contributions to help with the response to COVID-19 in Nashville and his hometown of Vicksburg, Miss.

"It is kind of scary what is happening now," Butler told the Titans website. "I just took it upon myself to try and contribute the best way that I can and I feel like it is my responsibility to do that in my hometown, and wherever I play football at. I want to support the two states that support me."