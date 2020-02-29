Division, Playoff Rivals Reportedly Interested in Mariota

There is no doubt that Marcus Mariota won’t be seen in a Tennessee Titans uniform again.

That does not mean the Titans have seen the last of their former starting quarterback.

According to ProFootballNetwork.com, several teams – including AFC South foe Indianapolis – are interested in the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner. If Mariota does go to the Colts and ends up their starter, the Titans would have to face him twice a year.

Another team reportedly interested in the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is New England, a team Tennessee has faced in each of the last two regular seasons and each of its last two playoff appearances (2017, 2019). The Patriots, of course, could be in the market for a new quarterback given the fact that Tom Brady is a pending free agent.

From ProFootballNetwork.com:

Keep this in the back of your mind – with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in soon to be free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former first-round pick is being courted by several teams who may have an open competition at quarterback. I’m told the Indianapolis Colts have also shown interest in Mariota – just in case.

Mariota did not have much success on Tennessee’s side of the rivalry with Indianapolis. In seven career starts, he won twice.

He does have nine career touchdown passes against the Colts, his most against any single opponent. However, he also has thrown six interceptions, his most against any single opponent, and the Colts sacked him twice (only Jacksonville got to him more often).

All-time, he is 10-11 with 20 touchdown passes and 12 inetrceptions against AFC South opponents.

Even though things did not work out with the Titans, Mariota expressed confidence that good things are in store for him as an NFL quarterback.

"I have no doubts at all, no doubts at all," he said following the loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship. "I'm just hopeful and ready for whatever that next opportunity is."