AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Division, Playoff Rivals Reportedly Interested in Mariota

David Boclair

There is no doubt that Marcus Mariota won’t be seen in a Tennessee Titans uniform again.

That does not mean the Titans have seen the last of their former starting quarterback.

According to ProFootballNetwork.com, several teams – including AFC South foe Indianapolis – are interested in the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner. If Mariota does go to the Colts and ends up their starter, the Titans would have to face him twice a year.

Another team reportedly interested in the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is New England, a team Tennessee has faced in each of the last two regular seasons and each of its last two playoff appearances (2017, 2019). The Patriots, of course, could be in the market for a new quarterback given the fact that Tom Brady is a pending free agent.

From ProFootballNetwork.com:

Keep this in the back of your mind – with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in soon to be free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former first-round pick is being courted by several teams who may have an open competition at quarterback. I’m told the Indianapolis Colts have also shown interest in Mariota – just in case.

Mariota did not have much success on Tennessee’s side of the rivalry with Indianapolis. In seven career starts, he won twice.

He does have nine career touchdown passes against the Colts, his most against any single opponent. However, he also has thrown six interceptions, his most against any single opponent, and the Colts sacked him twice (only Jacksonville got to him more often).

All-time, he is 10-11 with 20 touchdown passes and 12 inetrceptions against AFC South opponents.

Even though things did not work out with the Titans, Mariota expressed confidence that good things are in store for him as an NFL quarterback.

"I have no doubts at all, no doubts at all," he said following the loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship. "I'm just hopeful and ready for whatever that next opportunity is." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hall of Fame QB Sees Titans as Best Fit for Brady

Kurt Warner believes Tennessee will face less division resistance than other possible destinations

David Boclair

New Staff Member Brings New Approach to Secondary

Mike Vrabel says Anthony Midget's style will be a stark contrast to Kerry Coombs'

David Boclair

Titans Should Not Pass On Opportunity to Sign Brady, If They Get It

Ryan Tannehill played great in 2019; Brady is the NFL's greatest winner

David Boclair

Changes Are Coming -- As Usual -- To The Tennessee Titans

General manager Jon Robinson anticipates another offseason of roster upheaval

David Boclair

Mettenberger Won't Pass on Pro Football Opportunity

Former Titans quarterback set to compete in The Spring League for the second time in three years

David Boclair

Vrabel Still Working Through Defensive Staff Functionality

No defensive coordinator has been named and the head coach has not said how the unit will function during the week, games

David Boclair

Robinson: Titans Will Do 'Everything That We Can' to Keep Henry

NFL's leading rusher in 2019 is one of several notable Titans scheduled to become free agents next month

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans' 2020 Combine Advance

After reaching the AFC Championship, the Titans face some serious personnel decisions this offseason

David Boclair

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Jeff Fisher

Former Tennessee Titans coach is the fifth person named to the Class of 2020

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Casey Kept On Without Regular Pass Rush Partner

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman reached sack milestone in 2019 minus Derrick Morgan, who helped him get to the quarterback often in his first eight seasons

David Boclair