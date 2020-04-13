AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Las Vegas Provides New But Familiar Environment for Mariota

David Boclair

One of the men who helped Marcus Mariota get where he is today believes the former Tennessee Titans quarterback is now right where he needs to be.

“He needed a change of scenery,” Vinny Passas, who coached the teenage Mariota in Hawaii, told The Athletic. “Some new chemistry around him. Even though he is making another change at offensive coordinator and learning a new language, it’s good for him.”

In signing a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last month, Mariota not only is closer to home geographically, he is closer to a lot more people from home. Las Vegas is known as the “Ninth Island” because of the number of native Hawaiians who have relocated there.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon noted that was a consideration when he weighed options on where he wanted to be for the next phase of his NFL career, which began when the Titans selected him with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“People are excited about that, here in Vegas and back home,” Passas told The Athletic. “Everyone is closer now to come see Marcus play.”

The hope in Las Vegas, where he is expected to back up Derek Carr, is that they will see the guy they remember from his youth, not the one who struggled with injuries and inconsistencies during his five seasons with Tennessee. During that time, the Titans had three head coaches, five play-callers and two general managers and many believe the constant change stunted his development.

Mariota’s best season in Tennessee was 2016, when he threw for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 349 yards and two more touchdowns.

The next year he led the Titans to the playoffs but threw more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (13), which produced the worst passer rating of his career (79.3). An arm injury plagued him throughout 2018 and after six games last fall, he lost his job as the starter to Ryan Tannehill.

“He knows nobody is going to feel sorry for him, and he has to be ready to compete,” Passas said. “His dad used to always tell him growing up, ‘Whatcha gonna do about it?’ Marcus knows what to do. His confidence is fine.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Record-Setting Contract for a Running Back

David Boclair

Henry Offers Opportunity for Titans to Finally Get It Right

Long-term deals for two other running backs, Eddie George and Chris Johnson, did not work out as planned.

David Boclair

Nashville Mayor Enlists Vrabel for Pep Talk

Tennessee Titans coach stresses the need to maintain social distancing guidelines as city's daily coronavirus press briefing

David Boclair

Three Bold Draft Moves Jon Robinson Could Make

Maybe the Tennessee Titans trade out of the first round. Maybe they select a kicker.

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Former All-Pro Says Tannehill, Titans Established a Model for Rest of NFL

Veteran quarterbacks like Cam Newton, Jameis Winston will start as backups as they seek to reboot their careers

David Boclair

Dion Lewis Calls Reduced Role In 2019 'Tough'

Former Tennessee Titans running back says relationship with Derrick Henry helped

David Boclair

Mock Check: A First-Round 'Steal'

CBSSports analyst Patrik Walker sees the Titans going for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun

David Boclair

Derrick Henry Finally an Elite Fantasy Football Option

Teaming with quarterback Ryan Tannehill last season made the Tennessee Titans running back consistently productive

David Boclair

CBS Shakeup Takes Away a Titans' Talisman

Dan Fouts, who called three Tennessee victories and no defeats in 2019, reportedly is out as the network's No. 2 NFL analyst

David Boclair

Proposed Rule Change Counters Vrabel's Clock Management

The NFL's competition committee wants to amend things so teams can't run time off the clock as the Tennessee Titans did in victories over Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

David Boclair