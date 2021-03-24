Report: Isaiah Wilson Arrested Weeks Before Being Traded

A high-speed chase in Georgia ended with the former Titans offensive lineman arrested on multiple charges, including drug possession.

Isaiah Wilson may no longer be a member of the Tennessee Titans, but more details about his ugly stint with the team have emerged. And no one’s surprise, new information is on par with old information: troubling.

Two months before the Titans traded their 2020 first-round draft pick, police arrested the offensive lineman on multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Barrow County, Ga., which is not far away from the University of Georgia, where Wilson played college football.

John Glennon of Broadway Sports was first to report the new developments on Wilson.

On the morning of Jan. 7, a few days before the Titans’ Divisional Round Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson was booked and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer for a felony offense; speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; marijuana possession of less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and reckless conduct.

According to Glennon, the Titans had no comment when asked if they were aware of the indecent.

Wilson, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's incident report, posted $7,000 bond and was released on Jan. 8.

The incident report indicated that the pursuit of Wilson began at 3:50 a.m. when officer Stephen Kinney saw a dark-colored Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates speed past him. Kinney clocked Wilson traveling at 123 miles per hour. Kinney attempted to pursue Wilson into neighboring Oconee County, but was asked to end his pursuit due to high rates of speed.

Moments later, Kinney was told by dispatch that an undercover ICE agent saw Wilson crash off the road and Wilson was being held at gunpoint.

Kinney drove to the scene, where Wilson’s vehicle was roughly 100 yards off the road. Wilson, according to the report, was accompanied by a woman identified as Grace Barnett. Both individuals were handcuffed and later taken to Barrow County Detention Center.

When asked by Kinney why he’d sped up after seeing emergency lights activated, Wilson told him “that he had past experiences with law enforcement recently and he was scared,” according to the report. Wilson added that he thought that at the speed he was traveling, he would go to jail, so he kept going.

Officers found a metal grinder that contained 3.4 grams of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console. Barnett’s purse, which was inspected at the detention center, contained a bag with .2 grams of Acid, according to the report.

The Titans traded the 22-year-old along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. The Dolphins, however, had seen enough of Wilson days after the trade. The team cut him after reports surfaced that Wilson refused efforts to help get his life back on track.

According to Glennon, it’s unclear if the Dolphins knew of this incident.

Wilson’s time with the Titans was a start-to-finish disaster, filled with one headache after the next.

Ultimately, the 22-year-old ended the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness (NFI) list so that he could deal with “personal issues.” Before that, several issued plagued his season.

Wilson’s troubles started in training camp. In August, he was named in a Tennessee State University police report after officers broke up an off-campus party. Authorities issued Wilson a trespass warning in wake of that incident.

In September, police arrested and charged Wilson for driving under the influence. He blew a 0.107 and 0.103 at the time officers pulled him over, according to reports. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee it 0.08.

Wilson also spent two separate stints on the COVID-19 reserve list, the second time for more than a month (early September to mid-October).

He was expected to compete for the starting right tackle position in training camp, but only appeared in one game and played just four snaps all season.