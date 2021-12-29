Wednesday Injury Report: Long Gets Back to Work

NASHVILLE – David Long’s lengthy absence from practice finally ended.

Long was a full participant in Wednesday’s workout, according to the day’s official NFL injury report for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The third-year inside linebacker had not played or practiced since he was injured in a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

His position coach, Jim Haslett, confirmed on Tuesday that Long was involved in team activities on Monday, when the team returned from a weekend break. That fact that he responded well to that work and was able to go again Wednesday is a positive sign in his recover from a hamstring injury.

In other good news, the Titans listed just seven players on the injury report, and only one – offensive lineman Corey Levin – was not at least a limited participant.

Long was the team’s leading tackler at the time he was hurt. Despite having missed the last six contests, he is still third with 66 stops. He is also tied for fourth with five passes defensed and four tackles for loss.

During the time he has been out, Jayon Brown and the recently acquired Zach Cunningham have started in his place, and Rashaan Evans, who started six games alongside Long early in the year, returned from his own injury, which sidelined him for five games.

“David was playing really well,” Haslett said. “… We’ll just have to see how he comes along this week, and we’ll figure out how to get all these guys on the field.”

The complete Titans-Dolphins injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OL Corey Levin (illness). Limited participation: OL Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and OLB Harold Landry (hamstring). Full participation: LT Taylor Lewan (back), ILB David Long (hamstring) and DL Larrell Murchison (knee).

MIAMI

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: none. Full participation: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).