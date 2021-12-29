Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Wednesday Injury Report: Long Gets Back to Work
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Zach Cunningham, Jayon Brown, Corey Levin, Taylor Lewan, Harold Landry III

    Wednesday Injury Report: Long Gets Back to Work

    The inside linebacker remains one of the team's leading tacklers even after having missed the last six contests.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    The inside linebacker remains one of the team's leading tacklers even after having missed the last six contests.

    NASHVILLE – David Long’s lengthy absence from practice finally ended.

    Long was a full participant in Wednesday’s workout, according to the day’s official NFL injury report for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The third-year inside linebacker had not played or practiced since he was injured in a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

    His position coach, Jim Haslett, confirmed on Tuesday that Long was involved in team activities on Monday, when the team returned from a weekend break. That fact that he responded well to that work and was able to go again Wednesday is a positive sign in his recover from a hamstring injury.

    In other good news, the Titans listed just seven players on the injury report, and only one – offensive lineman Corey Levin – was not at least a limited participant.

    Long was the team’s leading tackler at the time he was hurt. Despite having missed the last six contests, he is still third with 66 stops. He is also tied for fourth with five passes defensed and four tackles for loss.

    Read More

    During the time he has been out, Jayon Brown and the recently acquired Zach Cunningham have started in his place, and Rashaan Evans, who started six games alongside Long early in the year, returned from his own injury, which sidelined him for five games.

    “David was playing really well,” Haslett said. “… We’ll just have to see how he comes along this week, and we’ll figure out how to get all these guys on the field.”

    The complete Titans-Dolphins injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: OL Corey Levin (illness). Limited participation: OL Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and OLB Harold Landry (hamstring). Full participation: LT Taylor Lewan (back), ILB David Long (hamstring) and DL Larrell Murchison (knee).

    MIAMI

    Did not practice: none. Limited participation: none. Full participation: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee). 

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: Long Gets Back to Work

    just now
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) warms up before facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    GM Report

    Three More Moved to COVID List

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Isaiah Wilson Positioned For Possible Game Action

    Dec 28, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) celebrate their 33 to 30 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
    News

    Dupree 'Better Than Ever' Since Return from IR

    Dec 28, 2021
    Titans tight ends head to the field to face the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Tight End Trio Takes Up the Slack

    Dec 27, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (74) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
    GM Report

    Veteran Tackle Added to Practice Squad

    Dec 27, 2021
    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) celebrates a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    COVID Issues Expand Beyond O-Line

    Dec 27, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Tannehill, Brown Rekindle Red Zone Connection

    Dec 26, 2021