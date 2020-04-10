AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Proposed Rule Change Counters Vrabel's Clock Management

David Boclair

Mike Vrabel likes to say that those who know the rules can take advantage of the rules.

The ability of the Tennessee Titans coach to do exactly likely means he will have to learn at least one new rule for 2020.

Twice last season – the second was in the wild card victory over New England – Vrabel ordered the Titans offense to commit multiple dead ball penalties to help run time off the clock and protect a lead.

Friday, the league announced that one of nine proposals the NFL’s competition committee will consider “prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead ball fouls while the clock is running.”

The majority of the recommended changes came from teams, including four by the Philadelphia Eagles. This one was submitted by the competition committee, which suggests it will pass.

The change – as it is written – will require the clock to start on the snap “if the offense commits a dead-ball foul during the fourth quarter or overtime that is accepted.”

Already, such protections exist for the final five minutes of play.

However, with 6:32 remaining in the playoff game against the Patriots, the Titans led by one (14-13) when they faced a fourth-and-5 from the New England 36. The punt team allowed the play clock to run out and took a delay of game penalty. The game clock started again with 5:52 to go – this time with a 25-second play clock – and 23 seconds later linebacker Wesley Woodyard intentionally jumped offside. That made it fourth-and-15 from the 46. Rather than allow the Titans to do it once more, the Patriots gave back five yards when they committed a neutral zone infraction with 5:14 to go (15 seconds into the play clock). Again, the game clock started and the Titans waited until one second remained on the play clock before they finally punted … with 4:51 remaining.

By the time the Patriots offense ran a play, the Titans had taken 1:48 off the clock.

“I just try to understand what the rules are and play by them and use them to our advantage where we can,” Vrabel said a day later.

Although the score was not as close, Tennessee did the same thing in the regular season finale against Houston. Two false starts and one delay of game (the second false start was upgraded to unsportsmanlike conduct because it was a third straight dead ball penalty) allowed the Titans to exhaust 1:28 of the fourth quarter without any action.

Vrabel and Tennessee were not the first to exploit that particular rule for clock management. They did it well enough, though, that they likely will be the last.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

See Where the Titans Land in SI's Ranking of Current NFL QB Situations

Ryan Tannehill's pricey new contract and the absence of an experienced backup put Tennessee in the bottom half

David Boclair

NFL Team Doctors Are Now on the Front Lines Fighting COVID-19

David Boclair

Report: Chris Johnson Under Investigation in Murder-For-Hire Plot

Alleged motive for the 2016 killings was retaliation for a 2015 shooting that wounded the former NFL All-Pro and left his friend dead

David Boclair

by

floridavol

Correa's Return Includes a Notable Difference

For the first time in his NFL career, the outside linebacker will be part of a defense that is not coordinated by Dean Pees

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Mock Check: SI's Hanson Goes Through Five Rounds

The passing game figures into the Tennessee Titans' Day 2 plans, according to the fantasy football and draft analyst

David Boclair

Crawford Finds Ways to Combat D-Line Demands

Tennessee Titans formally announced Wednesday the addition of the veteran defensive end who dabbles in MMA, other training techniques

David Boclair

NFL to Set Up Safeguards During Virtual Draft

The NFL has installed safeguards to ensure that technical issues don’t happen with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

David Boclair

SI Power Rankings: Titans in the Top 10

Roster continuity in the wake of AFC Championship appearance a plus

David Boclair

Mock Check: A Long-Term Solution at Right Tackle

SI.com's Conor Orr says USC's Austin Jackson will be the first-round pick

David Boclair

by

titanzealot

Weighing Whether Or Not to Exercise Fifth-Year Options on Davis, Jackson

The deadline for decisions on Corey Davis, Adoreé Jackson is not far off

David Boclair