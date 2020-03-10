Daily Mock Draft: Defense Only

The negotiating period for free agency is still a week away, and signings won’t begin until two days after that.

Whatever plays out during that critical portion of the NFL’s offseason calendar will have a direct impact on what teams decide to do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

To help pass the time until then, we will serve up a daily mock draft with help from TheDraftNetwork.com’s rankings and mock draft program. Each will have a different theme, but when all is said and done, they should provide a little more insight into what might be available to the Tennessee Titans in this year’s draft.

Today: Defense only.

Monday: Best player available.

Admittedly, this is not a realistic approach because no team would ignore one side of the ball in the draft, but this is an exercise. At a certain point, therefore, you stop drafting for need and just look for guys who might be a good fit in the locker room.

THE RESULTS

First round (29 overall): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Second round (61 overall): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Third round (93 overall): Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Sixth round (174 overall): Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

Seventh round (236 overall): Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

Seventh round (243 overall): Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

Thoughts: We resisted the temptation to automatically go after an edge rusher in the first round just because that is the most obvious need on the roster. Gladney (6-0, 183) is the kind well-rounded athlete (he was a three-sport star in high school), smart and competitive player who likely will be a starter in the NFL. Assuming Logan Ryan is not re-signed, Gladney will get an opportunity to develop as quickly as he is able.

Brooks (6-1, 245) does not fill an immediate need, but he is a player who figures to need a year or two to refine certain aspects of his game, and with Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown ahead of him, he will get that opportunity. Running back Derrick Henry was a second-round pick who started out behind DeMarco Murray, and that turned out well.

Anae (6-3, 257) is the kind of guy the Titans love because he played virtually every snap for Utah’s defense over the last three years and he did so with a high motor. That combination of experience and effort will definitely catch the Titans’ attention. He is at his best when rushing the passer. So, the wait to fill that position could be well worth it.

Bryant (5-9, 185) probably never will be more than a slot cornerback, but he has the potential to be a great one. Landers (6-1, 285) did not get a lot of opportunity due to Ohio State’s defensive philosophy in recent years but could be a late-round revelation. Davis is unusually athletic for his size (6-2, 320) has played a ton of snaps and competes well – again, the kind of guy the Titans like. And with Austin Johnson likely to leave via free agency, a fresh face on the defensive line is needed.

Bottom line: Tennessee needs to come out of the 2020 NFL Draft with at least one edge rusher who offers the potential to get to the quarterback.

Even though this is a defense-only mock, it is never a bad idea to take one or two cornerbacks. Gladney might be a little bit of a reach at No. 29 but could be the kind of guy the Titans target if they trade out of the first round. Bryant is definitely the kind a guy you would want if you still haven’t taken one in the first two days.