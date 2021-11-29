PFF Grades: Rough Day for Defense

The fact that the Tennessee Titans surrendered 36 points to New England – the most they’d allowed since Week 1 – and forced just one punt offer pretty good indications of how things went for the defense on Sunday.

A number of Titans on that side of the ball recorded their lowest Pro Football Focus grades of the season. That group that included safety Amani Hooker (29.3), linebacker Jayon Brown (32.9) and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (48.6). Safety Kevin Byard (52.2) had his second-lowest.

Overall, not a single Titans defender posted a grade of 70.0 or better.

Here’s a sampling of the PFF highlights/lowlights from the Titans’ second straight loss:

• Top Five Offensive Grades – The Titans moved the ball well but were undermined by four turnovers and a missed field goal. Fullback Tory Carter led the way with an 80.3 grade, followed by guard Aaron Brewer (74.9), guard Rodger Saffold (74.5), tight end MyCole Pruitt (71.4) and running back Dontrell Hilliard (71.1).

• Top Five Defensive Grades – It was not a pretty picture defensively, as referenced above. Newly signed cornerback Buster Skrine (69.0) topped the PFF grades on that side of the ball, followed by defensive lineman Denico Autry (66.6), outside linebacker Derick Roberson (65.2), cornerback Kristian Fulton (63.3) and edge rusher Harold Landry (60.3).

• Plenty of pressure – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill dropped back just 26 times Sunday but was pressured 11 times. Right tackle David Quessenberry allowed three pressures, while left tackle Taylor Lewan allowed two, center Ben Jones two and Brewer two.

• Downfield trouble – Playing with a depleted receiving corps, Tannehill had little downfield success in the passing game. He completed just two-of-seven passes that traveled 10 yards or more, totaling 38 yards and an interception.

• Tannehill trend – Tannehill’s PFF grade of 54.8 was his second-lowest of the season and marked his third straight week with a grade of worse than 60.0. One reason? His performance from a clean pocket was not good, as Tannehill completed seven-of-16 passes in that situation – totaling 66 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

• Play-action production – Tannehill was five-for-six for 57 yards in play-action situations, though the one miss was his interception. Without play action, Tannehill connected on six-of-15 passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.

• Lots of YAC – Hilliard’s 131 rushing yards included 87 yards after contact and five missed tackles. D’Onta Foreman’s 109 rushing yards included 60 yards after contact and two missed tackles.

• Silent Simmons – The Titans did not do a good job getting after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. They totaled 11 pressures in 35 drop-backs, and Roberson led the way with three. Simmons was held without a pressure for the first time this season.

• Uncharacteristic afternoon – Byard has been one of the league’s top safeties this season but was not at his best against New England. Per PFF, Byard was targeted seven times and allowed five completions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. At least two other Titans struggled in coverage. Hooker allowed three completions in four attempts for 49 yards and three first downs. Brown surrendered four completions on five targets for 61 yards and four first downs.