Record-Setting '21 Roster: Where are They Now?
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans set an NFL record when they used 91 players during the 2021 NFL season, churning through one name after another in large part because of injuries and COVID.
More than eight months later, the franchise has set its initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season with another 17 players on the practice squad.
How many of last year’s 91 are still with the Titans in some capacity?
And where have the rest landed?
Here’s the full breakdown of every player that appeared in at least one game for the Titans last season:
STILL WITH TITANS
(42 players overall)
On the 53-man roster
Name, Position
Ola Adeniyi OLB
Denico Autry DL
Aaron Brewer G
Randy Bullock K
Kevin Byard S
Tory Carter FB
Dylan Cole LB
Morgan Cox LS
Zach Cunningham LB
Nate Davis G
Bud Dupree LB
Caleb Farley CB
Kristian Fulton CB
Da’Shawn Hand DL
Derrick Henry RB
Dontrell Hilliard RB
Cody Hollister WR
Amani Hooker S
Ben Jones C
Naquan Jones DL
Corey Levin C/G
Taylor Lewan T
David Long LB
Elijah Molden CB
Dillon Radunz OL
Jeffery Simmons DL
Kevin Strong DL
Geoff Swaim TE
Ryan Tannehill QB
Teair Tart DL
Rashad Weaver LB
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
On Injured Reserve
Tommy Hudson TE
Harold Landry LB
Racey McMath WR
On Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
Monty Rice LB
On Practice Squad
Dez Fitzpatrick WR
Chris Jackson CB
Joe Jones LB
Mason Kinsey WR
Larrell Murchison DL
Logan Woodside QB
NO LONGER WITH TITANS
(49 players overall)
On Another 53-Man Roster
Name, Position, Team
Khari Blasingame FB Bears
AJ Brown WR Eagles
Jayon Brown LB Raiders
Dane Cruikshank S Bears
Rashaan Evans LB Falcons
D’Onta Foreman RB Panthers
Julio Jones WR Buccaneers
Bobby Hart T Bills
David Quessenberry T Bills
Josh Reynolds WR Lions
Anthony Rush DL Raiders
Rodger Saffold G Bills
On Injured Reserve
Jeremy McNichols RB Steelers
On Practice Squads
Name Position Team
Cam Batson WR Falcons
Darrynton Evans RB Bears
Matthias Farley S Raiders
Anthony Firkser TE Falcons
MyCole Pruitt TE Falcons
Mekhi Sargent RB Jaguars
NOT UNDER CONTRACT (30)
Name, Position
Eli Ankou DL
Michael Badgley K
Amani Bledsoe DL
Breon Borders CB
Brady Breeze S
Jamal Carter S
Christian DiLauro T
Nick Dzubnar LB
Sharif Finch LB
Woodrow Hamilton DL
Kevin Hogan QB
Ryan Izzo TE
Jackrabbit Jenkins CB
Marcus Johnson WR
Chris Jones CB
Brett Kern P
Kendall Lamm T
Greg Mabin CB
Bradley McDougald S
Kyle Peko DL
Adrian Peterson RB
Caraun Reid DL
Derick Roberson LB
Chester Rogers WR
Ty Sambrailo T
John Simon LB
Buster Skrine CB
Johnny Townsend P
Jordan Wilkins RB
Avery Williamson LB