Record-Setting '21 Roster: Where are They Now?

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans set an NFL record when they used 91 players during the 2021 NFL season, churning through one name after another in large part because of injuries and COVID.

More than eight months later, the franchise has set its initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season with another 17 players on the practice squad.

How many of last year’s 91 are still with the Titans in some capacity?

And where have the rest landed?

Here’s the full breakdown of every player that appeared in at least one game for the Titans last season:

STILL WITH TITANS

(42 players overall)

On the 53-man roster

Name, Position

Ola Adeniyi OLB

Denico Autry DL

Aaron Brewer G

Randy Bullock K

Kevin Byard S

Tory Carter FB

Dylan Cole LB

Morgan Cox LS

Zach Cunningham LB

Nate Davis G

Bud Dupree LB

Caleb Farley CB

Kristian Fulton CB

Da’Shawn Hand DL

Derrick Henry RB

Dontrell Hilliard RB

Cody Hollister WR

Amani Hooker S

Ben Jones C

Naquan Jones DL

Corey Levin C/G

Taylor Lewan T

David Long LB

Elijah Molden CB

Dillon Radunz OL

Jeffery Simmons DL

Kevin Strong DL

Geoff Swaim TE

Ryan Tannehill QB

Teair Tart DL

Rashad Weaver LB

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR

On Injured Reserve

Tommy Hudson TE

Harold Landry LB

Racey McMath WR

On Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Monty Rice LB

On Practice Squad

Dez Fitzpatrick WR

Chris Jackson CB

Joe Jones LB

Mason Kinsey WR

Larrell Murchison DL

Logan Woodside QB

NO LONGER WITH TITANS

(49 players overall)

On Another 53-Man Roster

Name, Position, Team

Khari Blasingame FB Bears

AJ Brown WR Eagles

Jayon Brown LB Raiders

Dane Cruikshank S Bears

Rashaan Evans LB Falcons

D’Onta Foreman RB Panthers

Julio Jones WR Buccaneers

Bobby Hart T Bills

David Quessenberry T Bills

Josh Reynolds WR Lions

Anthony Rush DL Raiders

Rodger Saffold G Bills

On Injured Reserve

Jeremy McNichols RB Steelers

On Practice Squads

Name Position Team

Cam Batson WR Falcons

Darrynton Evans RB Bears

Matthias Farley S Raiders

Anthony Firkser TE Falcons

MyCole Pruitt TE Falcons

Mekhi Sargent RB Jaguars

NOT UNDER CONTRACT (30)

Name, Position

Eli Ankou DL

Michael Badgley K

Amani Bledsoe DL

Breon Borders CB

Brady Breeze S

Jamal Carter S

Christian DiLauro T

Nick Dzubnar LB

Sharif Finch LB

Woodrow Hamilton DL

Kevin Hogan QB

Ryan Izzo TE

Jackrabbit Jenkins CB

Marcus Johnson WR

Chris Jones CB

Brett Kern P

Kendall Lamm T

Greg Mabin CB

Bradley McDougald S

Kyle Peko DL

Adrian Peterson RB

Caraun Reid DL

Derick Roberson LB

Chester Rogers WR

Ty Sambrailo T

John Simon LB

Buster Skrine CB

Johnny Townsend P

Jordan Wilkins RB

Avery Williamson LB