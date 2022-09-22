Skip to main content

Henry: 'The Sky's Not Falling'

The two-time NFL rushing champion is confident that the Tennessee Titans can get the run game going and can start to win games.

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry concedes that things could be better.

From his vantage point, though, they are not nearly as bad as many others think with the Tennessee Titans at 0-2 and their vaunted run game near the bottom of the league rankings in total yards and yards per carry.

“It’s never a good feeling when you’re 0-2,” Henry said Thursday. “You definitely want to win – that’s why you play this game. But the sky’s not falling. We’re still focused. It’s only Week 2. It’s early in the season. It’s a long season. So, we’re just continuing to work and working to improve every day.”

The two-time NFL rushing champion traditionally has been better late in the year than he is at the beginning. Yet this is the first time since he has entered the NFL that Tennessee has rushed for fewer than 200 yards in its first two games. The previous low in that regard was 203 in 2016, Henry’s rookie season. The high-water mark came in 2021 when the offense had 298 rushing yards in the first two weeks.

The Titans enter Week 3 of this season with 173 rushing yards, tied for 24th in the league. Their average of 3.3 per attempt also is their worst at this point of the season since Henry has been part of their ground game and is 30th among the league’s 32 teams.

“I think we all know what we need to do,” Henry said. “We know it hasn’t been to our standard and the success we’ve had in the past. We have to be better. We all know that. We need to have a sense of urgency, and that’s what we’re all focused on.”

No one can say that they haven’t tried. Only 11 teams have run the ball more often through the first two games, and all but two of them (Atlanta and Cincinnati) have at least one victory.

“We have a lot of confidence in our run game,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We have a lot of confidence in our runner. We just have to make sure now that we're all on the same page, that we're blocking things the right way, that we're getting to the right guys and that the quarterback is getting us in the right play. Then once we do that, I think we are all going to start to see the plays that can complement each other.”

And allow Henry to do what he does best, which is wear down defenses with consistent gains and then make them pay with long runs. Of his 34 runs this season, only one has gone for 10-plus yards, and he has averaged just 2.64 yards after contact, well below his career average of 3.7.

As a result, Henry is off to his worst start since 2018, a season in which he split the workload with Dion Lewis. Before that, he was part of a backfield-by-committee with Demarco Murray for two seasons. In 2020, for example, Henry had more rushing yards in the opener at Denver (116) than he has in this season’s first two outings. Last season he rolled up 182 in a Week 2 victory at Seattle.

A year-by-year look at Derrick Henry’s rushing totals through the first two games of the season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

• 2016: 14 rushes, 43 yards, 0 TDs

• 2017: 20 rushes, 117 yards, 1 TD

• 2018: 28 rushes, 82 yards, 0 TDs

• 2019: 34 rushes, 166 yards, 2 TDs

• 2020: 56 rushes, 200 yards, 0 TDs

• 2021: 52 rushes, 240 yards, 3 TDs

• 2022: 34 rushes, 107 yards, 1 TDs

There currently are 18 players, including one quarterback (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson) with more rushing yards than Henry thus far in 2022. And of the league’s top 20, only one, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, has averaged fewer yards per carry than Henry at 3.1.

So, it is no surprise Tennessee is 0-2 given what he has meant to the franchise’s success. The Titans are 22-3 when he rushes for 100 yards or more and 29-5 under Vrabel when they run it 30 times or more.

They have shown they still are willing to run it early and often. Now, they must show they can do so effectively.

“We’re definitely motivated,” Henry said. “It’s a grown-man business, though. Our approach is always the same – come out here and get better and get ready for Sunday.

“… We know we’ll be fine. Just stay with it. We know we’ve got the men in this building that will get it done.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Offensive Lineman Goes to Injured Reserve

By David Boclair
Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley missed three weeks of training camp because of undisclosed personal reasons.
GM Report

Rams Poach Recently-Signed Practice Squad Member

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is helped from the field after getting hurt during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Lewan, Dupree Don't Practice

By David Boclair
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andrew Adams (21) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
GM Report

Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

By John Glennon
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Buffalo Player Suspended for Postgame Punch

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter their game at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009.
News

Chris Johnson a Hall of Fame Nominee

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

A Tale of Two First-Round Picks

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) looks up to the scoreboard as they lose to the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Going Down

By David Boclair