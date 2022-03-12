Weighing Offensive Line Options

NASHVILLE – Only days before the start of the NFL’s free-agency period opens, plenty of questions remain about which members of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 roster will be around when the team begins offseason work next month.

It would be hard to find a position room with more potential for change than the offensive line.

The Titans already cut 33-year-old left guard Rodger Saffold and created $10.4 million in salary-cap room. Saffold had started 46 of 49 games for the Titans over the past three seasons. But in addition to sitting out two full contests last season, Saffold missed significant portions of five other contests with injuries. He also allowed eight quarterback hits last season, per Pro Football Focus, Saffold’s highest total since his rookie season of 2010.

So, what does the Titans’ starting offensive line look like at this point?

And what might it look like by next Wednesday, when the Titans can begin signing free agents?

Here’s a position-by-position analysis:

LEFT TACKLE

Starter if season began tomorrow: Taylor Lewan

Why it might stay that way: The 30-year-old Lewan has held down the left side of the line for eight seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors from 2016-18. He had a bad start to 2021 upon returning from ACL surgery but improved as the season went on. His cap hit for 2022 is a big one at $14.7 million. But that’s actually 12th-highest among left tackles in 2022, per Spotrac, so relatively speaking, it’s not an outrageous sum. The Titans could restructure the deal and save $5.9 million in 2022 cap space, per OverTheCap. The Titans’ next left tackle isn’t on the roster at present, so releasing Lewan would turn that position into an immediate high-priority need – either in free agency or the draft.

Why it might change: The Titans could save $12.9 million against the cap by releasing Lewan, money that could be used to purchase other free agents or help extend current roster players. Though he did improve after a rough start last season, his Pro Football Focus grades – overall offense (70.5), pass-blocking (71.1) and run-blocking (64.0) – were all the second-lowest of his career. He allowed four sacks and 22 quarterback pressures, the highest he’d given up in each category since 2017. Lewan has also missed 19 of a possible 49 regular season starts over the past three seasons because of injury, 11 due to the ACL.

LEFT GUARD

Starter if season began tomorrow: Aaron Brewer

Why it might stay that way: Brewer was the next man up at this spot last season, starting both games Saffold missed. He saw at least 30 offensive snaps in eight games last season, so it’s clear there’s an element of trust with the versatile Brewer. He totaled 252 snaps at left guard and 209 at right guard, earning a 62.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

Why it might change: Just because Brewer is a valuable reserve doesn’t mean he should be the next starter. The 2020 undrafted free agent is a hustler and a battler, but at 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, is at times overmatched by bigger defenders. That showed particularly in pass protection, as Brewer surrendered six sacks and posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of just 48.7. There is a chance 2021 second-round draft pick Dillon Radunz winds up starting at this position, even though he was drafted to play right tackle. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel said at the NFL Combine that Radunz isn’t ready to start at this point, so it would be no surprise at all to see the Titans seek a future starter in the draft or through free agency.

CENTER

Starter if season began tomorrow: Ben Jones

Why it might stay that way: There’s plenty to like about Jones, beginning with his durability – a he’s started 96 of a possible 97 games during his six seasons with the Titans. Jones has earned repeated praise for his intelligence, leadership and toughness in the middle of the team’s offensive line. Jones’ 79.9 run-block grade last season, per PFF, was the highest of his 10-year career. His overall offensive grades for the last three seasons – 76.4 in 2021, 78.6 in 2020 and 79.3 in 2019 – have been the three highest of his career.

Why it might change: Jones is a pending unrestricted free agent. So, unless he and the Titans agree on a new deal before Monday, he will be able to test the market and possibly sign with another on Wednesday. How much are the Titans prepared to commit – in terms of years and money – on a potential new deal with the 32-year-old Jones? That’s the question that needs to be answered. Jones wasn’t as good pass-blocking as run-blocking last season. Per PFF, he allowed 26 quarterback pressures in 2021 – four more than his previous two seasons combined – and his 66.3 pass-blocking grade was Jones’ lowest since 2013.

RIGHT GUARD

Starter if season began tomorrow: Nate Davis

Why it might stay that way: Ever since stepping into the lineup early in his 2019 rookie season, Davis has been entrenched as the starter here. He has played in 30 of a potential 33 regular-season games over the past two seasons, missing three last year due to a concussion. He’s been a reliable run blocker the past two seasons, mobile and strong enough to succeed well in the team’s zone schemes.

Why it might change: There’s really not much reason to believe a change is in the works at this position, even though Davis appeared to take a step back in the developmental process last season. He allowed five sacks in 2021, up from two in 2020, and posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of just 49.5. Part of the reason for Davis’ regression may have been the fact his training camp was limited due to injury. The Titans hope Davis charts back upward again next season.

RIGHT TACKLE

Starter if season began tomorrow: David Quessenberry

Why it might stay that way: Quessenberry wasn’t necessarily expected to start in 2021, but emerged the victor in the battle for the position and wound up starting all 17 games. Vrabel has always loved the enthusiasm and competitiveness of Quessenberry, even more so when he played so much in 2021. Quessenberry’s forte is the zone-blocking run game, which works well for the Titans. His PFF run-blocking grade last season was 86.5 in 2021, sixth-highest among all NFL tackles.

Why it might change: Quessenberry was not nearly as proficient in the pass-blocking department as he was in the running game. Per PFF, he surrendered 11 sacks, most among NFL tackles, and his 12 quarterback hits allowed were tied for second-most among tackles. Quessenberry is a pending restricted free agent, which means the Titans can control whether he returns or not – and at what price. But does the team look at him as a starter moving forward? It still seems possible the Titans would prefer Quessenberry in a swing-tackle reserve role, and if that’s the case, they’ll be looking for a new starter.

This was the spot Radunz was drafted to fill, but it’s unclear whether he’ll even remain at the position, let alone be that starter.