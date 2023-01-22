Titans' 2022 Rookie Class Ranked Among NFL's Top Five

Undrafted players led by record-setting punter Ryan Stonehouse helped the overall production of the group that got nothing from two draft picks.

The Tennessee Titans had one of the NFL’s best rookie classes in 2022, according to an ESPN analysis published last week.

That is not to say they had one of the league’s best draft classes.

Buoyed by the contributions of some undrafted free agents, Tennessee’s rookie class ranked fourth based on the “value of their contributions.” A combination of metrics from Sports Info Solutions and Football Outsiders was used to determine the rankings.

According to the report, “Tennessee's most valuable rookie might have been a player they didn't even draft. Punter Ryan Stonehouse broke an NFL record of over 80 years old by leading the league with a 53.1-yard gross punting average.”

On the strength of Stonehouse’s leg, the Titans finished fourth in net punting with an average of 44.0 yards, the franchise’s second-highest figure of the Titans era (1999-present). They were also one of eight teams that forced opponents to start inside their own 20 following a punt 30 times or more.

The report also cited the contributions of cornerback Tre Avery and inside linebacker Jack Gibbens among those that bolstered the overall production of the rookie class.

In all, five undrafted rookies played for Tennessee this season while seven of their nine draft picks saw action.

Among the draft picks, cornerback Roger McCreary (second round), tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (fourth round) contributed the most. Conversely, the final two selections, safety Theo Jackson and inside linebacker Chance Campbell (both were sixth-round picks) contributed nothing. Jackson was released in mid-October having not played in a game, and Campbell spent all season on injured reserve.

From ESPN:

Perhaps the Titans' most valuable rookie was second-round cornerback Roger McCreary. He didn't break any records, but he did start all 17 games, albeit without impressive charting stats. (He allowed 8.8 yards per target, although he was also very strong against the run.)