New Class of Undrafted Rookies Looks to Catch On

NASHVILLE – If recent history is any indication, Titans fans should pay attention to the undrafted free agents the team added in the hours after last week’s NFL Draft.

Undrafted free agents like defensive tackle Naquan Jones and fullback Tory Carter made notable impacts on the team last season, and the Titans’ 2020 crop of undrafted free agents included the likes of wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, guard Aaron Brewer and defensive tackle Teair Tart.

Which undrafteds will come on strong starting next weekend when the team holds its rookie mini-camp?

Will it be one of the big defensive tackles – Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett or Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy; an edge rusher like Houston’s David Anenih; or maybe one of the specialists like Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak or Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

Here’s a snapshot of each of the 13 undrafted free agents who, according to media reports, have signed with the Titans.

The list of undrafteds won’t be made official until next week, when players take their physicals before signing. They will take part in the Titans' rookie orientation next weekend along with others who are invited on a tryout basis.

"We'll keep kind of combing through all of that," general manager Jon Robinson said. "The guys that they're on our board, but maybe we've got guys ranked higher, and if for some whatever reason they don't have a spot after the draft, take another look at them and see what happens."

A rundown of undrafted rookies who reportedly have agreed to deals with the Titans: