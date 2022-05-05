New Class of Undrafted Rookies Looks to Catch On
NASHVILLE – If recent history is any indication, Titans fans should pay attention to the undrafted free agents the team added in the hours after last week’s NFL Draft.
Undrafted free agents like defensive tackle Naquan Jones and fullback Tory Carter made notable impacts on the team last season, and the Titans’ 2020 crop of undrafted free agents included the likes of wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, guard Aaron Brewer and defensive tackle Teair Tart.
Which undrafteds will come on strong starting next weekend when the team holds its rookie mini-camp?
Will it be one of the big defensive tackles – Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett or Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy; an edge rusher like Houston’s David Anenih; or maybe one of the specialists like Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak or Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.
Here’s a snapshot of each of the 13 undrafted free agents who, according to media reports, have signed with the Titans.
The list of undrafteds won’t be made official until next week, when players take their physicals before signing. They will take part in the Titans' rookie orientation next weekend along with others who are invited on a tryout basis.
"We'll keep kind of combing through all of that," general manager Jon Robinson said. "The guys that they're on our board, but maybe we've got guys ranked higher, and if for some whatever reason they don't have a spot after the draft, take another look at them and see what happens."
A rundown of undrafted rookies who reportedly have agreed to deals with the Titans:
Tre Swilling, CB, Georgia Tech
Ht. wt.: 6-1, 196 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 67th-best prospect among cornerbacks, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 28th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: The son of former NFL All-Pro Pat Swilling, Tre Swilling had a solid final season at Georgia Tech, totaling 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and four passes defensed … Analysts like the fact he uses his size well, playing physically with receivers and stepping up well to assist in the run game … Swilling isn’t especially fast (4.63 40-yard dash time) or mobile, so he would seem likely to move to safety as he tries to make the Titans’ roster.
Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State
Ht. wt.: 6-2, 300 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 16th-best draft prospect among interior defensive linemen, forecasting a sixth- or seventh-round selection.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the number one undrafted free agent at his position
What to know: An athletic wide-body, Garrett had an especially productive final season for the Buckeyes, posting 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks … He was a team captain for the Buckeyes, and a first-team All Big-10 performer in 2021 … Garrett’s ability to pressure the passer from the interior might help him earn a spot in the rotation, though it sounds as if he needs to get stronger against the run.
Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M
Ht. wt.: 6-5, 308
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 15th-best draft prospect among interior defensive linemen, forecasting a sixth-round selection.
After the draft: NFL.com then ranked him as the fifth-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: The tall and long-armed Peevy, who was trained by former Titans defensive lineman Shaun Smith, has the kind of athleticism and build that offer intriguing upside … Especially strong against the run, he had six tackles for loss among his 43 tackles last year … Benefit of his length and height: Peevy batted down eight passes during his Aggies career and blocked four kicks.
David Anenih, OLB, Houston
Ht. wt.: 6-2, 245 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 26th-best prospect among edge rushers, forecasting a fifth- or sixth-round selection.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the fourth-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Anenih showed a knack for making plays over the last three seasons, as he totaled a combined 73 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and seven passes defensed … He gets high marks for his first step, athleticism and flexibility going after the passer, but wasn’t rated as highly against the run … Anenih may fit what the Titans are looking for as a depth edge rusher behind the bigger names.
Sam Okuayinonu, OLB, Maryland
Ht. wt.: 6-1, 269 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 41st-best prospect among edge rushers, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 37th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Okuayinonu is listed as an edge rusher, but might wind up playing more inside … He started 13 games for the Terps in 2021, totaling 55 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks … Okuayinonu started attracting attention for his power and athleticism at the Senior Bowl, and then at Maryland’s Pro Day, when he recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump and 31 bench-press reps … He just turned 24 years old, but as someone who didn’t start playing football until late in high school (and then spent three years at junior college), Okuayinonu may have some upside.
Hayden Howerton, OL, SMU
Ht. wt.: 6-3, 300 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 40th-best prospect among guards, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 12th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Two traits that would appeal to the Titans are Howerton’s versatility (he played all three line positions in five seasons) and his durability (47 consecutive starts over the past four years) … Howerton’s strength is run-blocking, as he uses his power well in that department … He has room to grow as a pass-blocker, though he was part of an SMU line that allowed only 1.33 sacks per game last year.
Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa
Ht. wt.: 5-7, 177 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 11th-best prospect among kickers, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the fifth-best undrafted free agent among at his position.
What to know: Shudak wasn’t Iowa’s field-goal kicker until his final season, but went 24-for-28 in 2021. He was seven-for-seven from 40-49 yards, and four-for-six from 50-plus yards. His range should allow him to compete with incumbent Randy Bullock, who went nine-for-14 from 40-plus yards last season … Shudak also averaged 63.4 yards on his kick-offs, earning touchbacks on 46 of 65 kick-offs last season.
Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton
Ht. wt.: 6-6, 318 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 24th-best prospect among tackles, forecasting him as a priority free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 17th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Rupcich was dominant as a tackle on the NAIA level, making 48 straight starts over five seasons and earning first-team All-America status three straight years … NFL analysts like Rupcich’s size, toughness and upside, but note he has much to refine in his game as well … Rupcich may well be moved inside to guard as he tries to make the Titans’ roster.
Jack Gibbens, ILB, Minnesota
Ht. wt.: 6-4, 245
Before the draft: Gibbens was unranked by The Athletic.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 18th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Gibbens made the most of his one season on the FBS level, totaling a team-high 92 tackles (including 4.5 for loss) after transferring to Minnesota from Abilene Christian. That earned him an invitation to the Hula Bowl … He’s earned praise as an aggressive player, especially good against the run. Gibbens will have to show he has enough speed – and potential coverage ability – to earn a depth spot on the roster.
Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State
Ht. wt.: 6-0, 193 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the sixth-best prospect among punters, forecasting him as a priority free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the fifth-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Titans coach Mike Vrabel is on record as saying the team didn’t punt well enough last season, so Stonehouse will get a shot at unseating 14-year veteran Brett Kern … Stonehouse averaged 50.9 yards per punt on 58 attempts last season, the second-best figure in the nation … He recorded 32 punts over 50 yards, including an 81-yard bomb against Vanderbilt.
Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart
Ht. wt.: 5-11, 228 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 57th-best prospect among running backs, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 31st-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Chestnut put up big numbers on the FCS level, showing good burst and strong north-south running … He averaged over 100 yards per game three straight seasons, including 179.3 per contest in a four-game 2020 season … Chestnut does not get high marks for his receiving or pass-blocking, so he’ll have to show his ground game will translate to the NFL level.
Michael Griffin II, S, South Dakota St.
Ht. wt.: 6-0, 213 pounds
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 38th-best prospect among safeties, forecasting him as an undrafted free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 25th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Griffin – who is not related to former Titans safety Michael Griffin – earned praise for being an aggressive, attacking player in both the run and pass game, as he totaled 55 tackles for one of the nation’s best FCS programs … But he really turned heads at South Dakota’s pro day, when Griffin recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump – higher than any jump recorded at this year’s NFL scouting combine – and an 11-foot, five-inch broad jump. Perhaps that explosive ability will lead to Griffin being an impact special-teams member.
Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU
Ht. wt.: 5-11, 192
Before the draft: The Athletic listed him as the 38th-best prospect among wide receivers, forecasting him as a priority free agent.
After the draft: NFL.com ranked him as the 15th-best undrafted free agent at his position.
What to know: Roberson is intriguing because when he was fully healthy, he was an impressive deep threat, averaging 18.7 yards per catch (with scoring six touchdowns) in 2019 and averaging 21.5 yards per catch (with five touchdowns) in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL … He wasn’t the same in his first season back from the ACL last year, averaging 12.3 yards per catch and scoring six touchdowns … But if Roberson’s second year after the surgery shows a bump, then he might earn a look because of his ability to get downfield.