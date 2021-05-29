AFC South Watch: Going Nowhere -- Notable Players Who Re-Signed

Sometimes the most important move teams make during the offseason are when they re-sign a player rather than bring in one who had played elsewhere.

All four AFC South franchises had players who chose to stay put this offseason, doubling down on their respective commitments to those clubs.

This week’s AFC South watch looks at one player from each team who chose to go nowhere and will play role in their team’s success or failure this season.

Tennessee Titans

Jayon Brown, ILB (one year, $5.3 million): Brown bet on himself. Now it’s time for him to back it up.

With an estimated market value of $11.1 million per year, according to Spotrac, Brown re-signed in Tennessee at a bargain price and said he would see what the market would be for his services in 2022.

Before he was injured in 2020, Brown was the Titans’ leading tackler. Over four years, he grew from a nickel linebacker to an every-down player. He still has the speed to run with both tight ends and some wide receivers, and this season he once again will pair with Rashaan Evans, who also will be in a contract year, as the starters at inside linebacker.

The overall hope is that he can return to his 2019 defensive numbers, when he recorded a career-high 117 tackles and a fumble recovery touchdown. If Brown can get back to that level of production, Tennessee’s defense will be in good hands and youngsters David Long and Monty Rice will have to wait for their opportunities.

Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton, WR (one year, $8 million): Hilton made it known that he gave up money to return to the Colts this offseason.

“I wanted to stay here no matter what the cost was. I gave up a lot of money to stay here and that's what I wanted to do,” Hilton told ESPN.

Now, as he enters his 10th season in Indianapolis, he gets an opportunity to play a part in what the Colts will be Carson Wentz’s career revival. In 2020, Hilton racked up 762 yards and 55 receptions in 15 games played. The last 1,000-yard receiving season he posted was in 2018 when he tallied 1,270 on 76 receptions and six touchdowns.

As a veteran in the locker room, Hilton’s production will provide a consistent and stabilizing force for a team vying to win the division.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson, LT (one year $13.75 million): In a busy offseason for the Jaguars, tagging Robinson indicates that they want him to prove he’s ready to be the long-term solution at left tackle.

Since his rookie season (2017), Robinson has struggled with his health, particularly in 2018 when he missed all but two games due to a torn ACL. However, in 2020, Robinson started all 16 games for the Jaguars and offered enough growth for the organization to bring him back on the expensive franchise tag.

At 26 years old, Robinson should be entering the prime of his career there is a chance he could cash in next offseason. “Our intent is to have Cam Robinson play for the Jaguars for a while,” according to Jaguars.com.

Robinson’s performance this season will be a significant factor in whether rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has time in the pocket or is forced to run for his life. After last season, franchise officials trusted him enough to provide that protection.

Houston Texans

Vernon Hargreaves, CB (one-year, $2 million): Hargreaves was one of the few players who elected to re-sign with the Texans, in what can best be described as a hectic offseason.

Last season, Hargreaves started all 16 games for a team that struggled. He registered 72 stops and seven passes defended, but he only recorded one interception. Though he was a mainstay in the secondary, the advanced metrics didn’t favor his performance. He ranked near the bottom out of 126 qualified cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hargreaves, on a good team, would most likely be a backup defensive back. However, since the Texans are in a clear rebuilding year, he will see ample playing time again in 2021. And what he gives Houston is a reliable cornerback who understands his role and expectations within the defense.