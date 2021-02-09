Former Titans Quarterback Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

Alex Tanney played in just two regular-season games but spent time with a number of different franchises.

It appears Alex Tanney has had enough of his journey around the National Football League.

The well-traveled backup quarterback has decided to retire, the New York Giants, his most recent team, announced Wednesday.

Tanney has spent time with eight different franchises since he entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he only appeared in games with two, the Giants and the Tennessee Titans.

Tanney signed with the Titans in December 2014 as a member of the practice squad. He returned late in 2015 and made his NFL debut in Week 17 of that season when relieved Zach Mettenberger in a 30-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That day, Tanney completed 10 of his 14 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 114.9. He spent nearly all of 2016 and all of 2017 on the practice squad before Tennessee finally released him in April 2018.

The Giants signed Tanney days later, and he had been with them since. He appeared in one game during his time with New York. He completed one pass for one yard.

He spent all of this season on the active roster but did not appear in a game.

In addition to his time with the Chiefs, Titans and Giants, the Monmouth College (Ill.) product had brief stints with the Dallas, Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Tanney enjoyed a colorful collegiate career at Monmouth, an NCAA D-III program. As a sophomore, set a program record in touchdown passes with 50. As a senior in 2011, he threw for a career-high 3,867 yards along with 38 TDs. He won three Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year Awards in his college career along with numerous All-American Awards.