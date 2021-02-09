NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Former Titans Quarterback Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

Alex Tanney played in just two regular-season games but spent time with a number of different franchises.
Author:
Publish date:

It appears Alex Tanney has had enough of his journey around the National Football League.

The well-traveled backup quarterback has decided to retire, the New York Giants, his most recent team, announced Wednesday.

Tanney has spent time with eight different franchises since he entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he only appeared in games with two, the Giants and the Tennessee Titans.

Tanney signed with the Titans in December 2014 as a member of the practice squad. He returned late in 2015 and made his NFL debut in Week 17 of that season when relieved Zach Mettenberger in a 30-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That day, Tanney completed 10 of his 14 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 114.9. He spent nearly all of 2016 and all of 2017 on the practice squad before Tennessee finally released him in April 2018.

The Giants signed Tanney days later, and he had been with them since. He appeared in one game during his time with New York. He completed one pass for one yard.

He spent all of this season on the active roster but did not appear in a game.

In addition to his time with the Chiefs, Titans and Giants, the Monmouth College (Ill.) product had brief stints with the Dallas, Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Tanney enjoyed a colorful collegiate career at Monmouth, an NCAA D-III program. As a sophomore, set a program record in touchdown passes with 50. As a senior in 2011, he threw for a career-high 3,867 yards along with 38 TDs. He won three Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year Awards in his college career along with numerous All-American Awards.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney (11) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Former Titans Quarterback Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
News

NFL Talent Evaluator Tells MAQB Mariota 'Not Fixable'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion (8) after kicking a 52 yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Succop's Comeback Ends With Super Bowl Win

Here, Tennessee Titans guard Warmack (70) blocks against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Nov. 8, 2015 in New Orleans.
News

Former Titan Released After He Opted Out of 2020 Season

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Serious Salary Cap Issues Looming

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive guard Aaron Stinnie (64) during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Titans Veteran Says Stinnie Proved Himself With Playoff Run

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff game at Nissan Stadium.
News

55 Final Thoughts On The 2020 Titans

Vince Lombardi Trophy on display during a press conference before Super Bowl LIV at Hilton Downtown.
News

Twelve Teams Have Never Won a Super Bowl. Which Ones Are Close?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Named Offensive Player of the Year