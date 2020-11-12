SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Joseph Lands New Job, Reconnects With Former Position Coach

David Boclair

Johnathan Joseph is back to work.

The veteran cornerback, released by the Tennessee Titans last week, signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Arizona’s interest in him had been reported within days after he became available.

Joseph was a two-time Pro Bowler in Houston (2011, 2012) when his position coach was Vance Joseph (no relation). Vance Joseph is now the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

Arizona (5-3) has dealt with depth issues in the secondary during recent weeks and could be without three of its top four cornerbacks when it faces Buffalo on Sunday. The Cardinals currently rank 19th in the NFL in pass defense with an average of 244.0 passing yards per game allowed.

“We're always trying to look ahead and he's a guy at a position that's extremely hard to find," GM Steve Keim said on KMVP-FM 98.7, according to the team’s website. "He's got a ton of experience in this league, and his ability to play in coverage with natural anticipation is something, just from watching the film, he does a really nice job. Really good anticipating the ball from playing off, and he tackles. He's a tough player.”

Joseph, 36, was a first-round pick in 2006 and has intercepted at least one pass in 13 of his 15 NFL seasons, including one for Tennessee. Among all active players, he is third with 32 career picks.

Arizona will be his fourth NFL team. He spent five seasons with Cincinnati and nine with Houston before he signed with the Titans as a free agent this year.

With Adoreé Jackson sidelined by a knee injury, Joseph started six of the seven games he played for the Titans and played roughly two-thirds of the snaps on defense. He was released following the loss against Cincinnati, a game in which he allowed eight receptions for 92 yards when he was the primary defender in coverage.

Breon Borders, 25, started in his place Sunday against Chicago. Tennessee allowed 5.9 yards per completion, which made it their second-best game of the season in that regard. Borders was credited with a career-high nine tackles and one pass defensed.

“I've got a ton of respect for (Joseph) and what he's done in this league,” Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said. “He's been a premium player, played a long time. He can hang his hat on that. Got a lot to be proud of. But at the end of the day, wanted to take a look at some younger guys and move forward there. That's in the end what led to that decision.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out for Colts Game

Wide receiver Adam Humphries will miss a second straight contest due to a concussion sustained against Cincinnati.

David Boclair

Corey Davis Dealing With Brother's Death

Titus Davis, a record-setting college wide receiver in his own right, succumbed to a rare form of cancer Wednesday.

David Boclair

Adoreé Jackson Added to Active Roster

Fourth-year cornerback ready to make his 2020 debut Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

David Boclair

NFL Power Rankings: A Top 10 Team -- Barely

The vast majority of media outlets have the Titans, who snapped a two-game losing streak Sunday, at No. 9.

Mike Hogan

Titans Become First AFC Team in 2020 To Win All Three NFL Weekly Awards

Jeffery Simmons was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears.

David Boclair

Henry Now Giving Chase in Rushing Race

The NFL's 2019 champ slips to second due to a pedestrian performance against Chicago combined with Dalvin Cook's recent surge.

Mike Hogan

The Titans' Playoff Chances Might Have Improved Tuesday

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/11/10/nfl-postseason-contingency-plan-expanded-field

David Boclair

Three Additions Help Restock Practice Squad

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and defensive lineman Miles Brown are fresh faces to the 16-man unit.

David Boclair

Tuesday Injury Report: Clowney, Two Others Back to Work

Outside linebacker looks like he could return to action against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

David Boclair

By The Numbers: Titans at Mid-Season

Derrick Henry had a really long run, opposing offenses have had plenty of good runs and more statistics that tell the story of the season to date.

David Boclair