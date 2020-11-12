Joseph Lands New Job, Reconnects With Former Position Coach

Johnathan Joseph is back to work.

The veteran cornerback, released by the Tennessee Titans last week, signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Arizona’s interest in him had been reported within days after he became available.

Joseph was a two-time Pro Bowler in Houston (2011, 2012) when his position coach was Vance Joseph (no relation). Vance Joseph is now the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

Arizona (5-3) has dealt with depth issues in the secondary during recent weeks and could be without three of its top four cornerbacks when it faces Buffalo on Sunday. The Cardinals currently rank 19th in the NFL in pass defense with an average of 244.0 passing yards per game allowed.

“We're always trying to look ahead and he's a guy at a position that's extremely hard to find," GM Steve Keim said on KMVP-FM 98.7, according to the team’s website. "He's got a ton of experience in this league, and his ability to play in coverage with natural anticipation is something, just from watching the film, he does a really nice job. Really good anticipating the ball from playing off, and he tackles. He's a tough player.”

Joseph, 36, was a first-round pick in 2006 and has intercepted at least one pass in 13 of his 15 NFL seasons, including one for Tennessee. Among all active players, he is third with 32 career picks.

Arizona will be his fourth NFL team. He spent five seasons with Cincinnati and nine with Houston before he signed with the Titans as a free agent this year.

With Adoreé Jackson sidelined by a knee injury, Joseph started six of the seven games he played for the Titans and played roughly two-thirds of the snaps on defense. He was released following the loss against Cincinnati, a game in which he allowed eight receptions for 92 yards when he was the primary defender in coverage.

Breon Borders, 25, started in his place Sunday against Chicago. Tennessee allowed 5.9 yards per completion, which made it their second-best game of the season in that regard. Borders was credited with a career-high nine tackles and one pass defensed.

“I've got a ton of respect for (Joseph) and what he's done in this league,” Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said. “He's been a premium player, played a long time. He can hang his hat on that. Got a lot to be proud of. But at the end of the day, wanted to take a look at some younger guys and move forward there. That's in the end what led to that decision.”