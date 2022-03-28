Skip to main content
Titans To Host Two Teams for Joint Workouts

Titans To Host Two Teams for Joint Workouts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals will spend extra time in Nashville ahead of preseason games this summer.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals will spend extra time in Nashville ahead of preseason games this summer.

The Tennessee Titans won’t work alone during training camp this summer.

Mike Vrabel said Monday morning at the NFL owners’ meetings that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals will come to Nashville for joint workouts this morning, according to multiple reports.

Vrabel added that the team will play its preseason opener on the road and that those joint workouts will precede the final two tune-up contests, which will take place at Nissan Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This will be the second year that Tennessee and Tampa Bay train together. They conducted joint practices last summer in Tampa ahead of their preseason contest, which the Titans won 34-3. Tampa Bay was in Nashville for jint practices in 2018.

It also will be the third time in four years Tennessee’s defense also gets to work against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The New England Patriots were in Nashville for joint workouts in 2019, Brady’s final season with that franchise.

The Titans moved into their current training facility, which is nearing completion of a current expansion and renovation, following their 1999 training camp. They have conducted every subsequent camp there with the exception of 2006, when they went to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., less than an hour away.

The facility, and its proximity to downtown Nashville and hotels, has served as a functional option for joint workouts.

The Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, the then-St. Louis Rams as well as the Buccaneers and Patriots have conducted joint practices with the Titans in Nashville.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) talks with general manager Jon Robinson during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

GM: Julio Jones 'Tried His Best'

By David Boclair14 hours ago
Wide receiver Robert Woods talked to the media after the Tennessee Titans acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
News

Woods Not Worried About Comeback From Knee Surgery

By David BoclairMar 26, 2022
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Mariota, Smith Reunion a Matter of Trust

By David BoclairMar 26, 2022
Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
News

Robinson Keeping Close Watch on Top O-Line Prospects

By John GlennonMar 25, 2022
Tennessee Titans logo at mid field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium.
News

New Assistant Special Teams Coach Named

By David BoclairMar 25, 2022
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

This Time, Jayon Brown Leaves in Free Agency

By David BoclairMar 24, 2022
Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Matt Ryan (2) holds a press conference to announce his joining of the team at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
News

Oddsmakers, Analysts See AFC South Shift

By John GlennonMar 24, 2022
Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame (41) races up the field against the Chicago Bears during an NFL Preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Blasingame a Throwback for New Team

By David BoclairMar 24, 2022