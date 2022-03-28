Titans To Host Two Teams for Joint Workouts

The Tennessee Titans won’t work alone during training camp this summer.

Mike Vrabel said Monday morning at the NFL owners’ meetings that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals will come to Nashville for joint workouts this morning, according to multiple reports.

Vrabel added that the team will play its preseason opener on the road and that those joint workouts will precede the final two tune-up contests, which will take place at Nissan Stadium.

This will be the second year that Tennessee and Tampa Bay train together. They conducted joint practices last summer in Tampa ahead of their preseason contest, which the Titans won 34-3. Tampa Bay was in Nashville for jint practices in 2018.

It also will be the third time in four years Tennessee’s defense also gets to work against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The New England Patriots were in Nashville for joint workouts in 2019, Brady’s final season with that franchise.

The Titans moved into their current training facility, which is nearing completion of a current expansion and renovation, following their 1999 training camp. They have conducted every subsequent camp there with the exception of 2006, when they went to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., less than an hour away.

The facility, and its proximity to downtown Nashville and hotels, has served as a functional option for joint workouts.

The Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, the then-St. Louis Rams as well as the Buccaneers and Patriots have conducted joint practices with the Titans in Nashville.