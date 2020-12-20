Which Head Coach Openings Best Suit Arthur Smith?

The Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator won't necessarily have his pick of jobs, but some seem like better options than others.

NASHVILLE – Two of the Tennessee Titans’ three remaining games, including Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium, will be against teams playing under interim head coaches. That comes on the heels of a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a franchise that has won one game in 2020 and is one that many expect to fire its head coach at the end of the regular season.

That means that the final quarter of the Titans’ schedule has turned into an audition of sorts for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is almost universally regarded as one the hot head coach candidates for the next hiring cycle. The 38-year-old leads a unit that currently trails only Kansas City in average yards per game (394.5), is first in goal-to-go success (92.6 percent), third in red zone touchdown rate (73.1 percent) and makes Tennessee one of four teams that currently average at least 30 points per game.

In his second season in the role, Smith continues to get the best out of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, take full advantage of running back Derrick Henry’s strengths, overcome injuries to the offensive line and incorporate a bevy of receivers in the pass game, from high draft picks such as wide receivers Corey Davis and A.J. Brown to an undrafted tight end like Anthony Firkser.

All of that has drawn attention and means some owners will watch closely when their teams face the Titans down the stretch.

“That's a great responsibility I think that I have is, one, is to hire a great staff. The better staff that you hire, those possibilities become a reality,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “… I think that any opportunity that Arthur would deserve, or any of our coaches would deserve, they'll handle it the right way. They'll focus on the preparation, which I know is on Detroit this week.

“… Right now, we have a long way to go for our season to be over. We'll try to support those coaches that have opportunities when the time comes.”

Smith won’t necessarily have his pick of jobs, but here is a look at the current and expected openings based on which would be best for him:

CURRENT OPENINGS

Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan is under contract for another three seasons and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley also have multiple years remaining on their current contracts. That is a good place to start, particularly for a play-caller who has had success with a veteran quarterback and an elite tandem of wide receivers.

Houston Texans: If it was just about the quarterback, this job would be at the top of everyone’s list. Deshaun Watson is a unique talent and personality who brings out the best of everyone around him. No doubt, Smith’s creativity could produce a scheme that makes Watson even better than he already has been. However, former coach Bill O’Brien’s disastrous roster moves left a mess for whoever succeeds him.

Detroit Lions: Quarterback Matt Stafford could get a few more good years under Smith, and the offensive line is in good shape. Other than rookie running back D’Andre Swift, the Lions are short on playmakers under contract beyond this year. The defense is among the NFL’s worst and will need time to be rebuilt.

EXPECTED OPENINGS

Los Angeles Chargers: This team has plenty of star power on a defense that is just outside the top 10 in yards allowed and a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert who has looked every but like the real thing since he seized the job in Week 2. This looks like a perfect fit for Smith, who can put his stamp on the offense immediately and grow into the other aspects of the job.

Chicago Bears: A recent six-game losing streak and the apparent regression of quarterback Mitch Trubisky might have sealed Matt Nagy’s fate. The Bears have a defense that held five of its first six opponents to fewer than 20 points, but the offense needs a fresh start in terms of scheme and the personnel to fit it.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have a good group of young wide receivers, a rookie running back in James Robinson and will be in position to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That would give Smith a chance to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, but it’s still Jacksonville. Given the state of the Titans and Indianapolis Colts, and with Watson in Houston, there is no quick fix.

New York Jets: Smith probably does not have the personality that would be a good fit in New York, and while the prospect of having the first overall pick in the draft would be appealing to just about anyone, there is little else about the state of this franchise that should have Smith or anyone else running to try and take the job.