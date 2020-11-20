SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Friday Injury Report: Big Names Ruled Out

David Boclair

The extra rest afforded the Tennessee Titans because their last game was on a Thursday night did not help.

Left guard Rodger Saffold, center Ben Jones, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Adam Humphries, tight end MyCole Pruitt, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and cornerback Adoreé Jackson were unable to take part in any of this week’s practices.

All but Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Baltimore, a matchup of 6-3 teams in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Jones and cornerback Kareem Orr are questionable.

“Our job is to figure out each and every week who we have and how we’re going to adjust and play the game on all levels,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “[There are] moving parts throughout the roster in the National Football League. That’s the challenge each and every week.”

No one for the Ravens has been ruled out.

Jamil Douglas has stepped in at left guard for parts of each of the last three games when Saffold has been hurt. Douglas played a season-high 36 snaps in the last game against Indianapolis.

The Titans already have played their last three games without left tackle Taylor Lewan, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last month.

Another issue arises if Jones is unable to go because Douglas is also the primary backup at center. The veterans in this care are veteran Daniel Munyer, who is currently on the practice squad, and undrafted rookie Aaron Brewer.

This is the second time in three games Clowney has missed the entire week of practice. The first was prior to Chicago, and he ultimately did not play in that one either.

“It’s a violent game,” Vrabel said. “It’s physical, and we have to find out who’s available. So, we’ll work through it and we’ll have the guys ready to go.”

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), DL Larrell Murchison (ribs), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle). Questionable: C Ben Jones (knee) and CB Kareem Orr (groin).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Chris Jackson (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee) and S Kenny Vaccaro (neck).

BALTIMORE

Sunday status

Doubtful: DE Calais Campbell (knee) and DT Brandon Williams (ankle). Questionable: LB L.J. Fort (finger) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle).

Others

Did not practice: RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), OLB Pernell McPhee (not injury related), QB Trace McSorley (not injury related) Limited participation: and Full participation: T Orlando Brown (not injury related), and DB/LB Anthony Levine (not injury related).

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dez Bryant a Possible Ravens Gameday Addition

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has gotten two snaps in a game since being added to Baltimore's practice squad last month.

David Boclair

Dean Pees Open to Coaching Again

Former Titans defensive coordinator says he is willing to consider coming out of retirement.

David Boclair

Titans Brace for Ravens at Their Best

Sunday's game is a chance for Baltimore to exact revenge for last season's playoff loss, and for both teams to improve their current playoff positioning.

Mike Hogan

Thursday Injury Report: Concussion Keeps Humphries Out of Action

Slot receiver seems all but certain to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair

Byard Believes First INT of 2020 is Past Due

Safety has excelled in that statistic in the NFL, at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Hogan

Titans Officially Execute Punter Swap

Trevor Daniel is now on the active roster, and Ryan Allen is on the practice squad.

David Boclair

Power Rankings: Tumbling Into the Teens

Three losses in the last four games have dropped the Tennessee Titans from the top 10 to the middle of the pack in the minds of most.

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Says Shanked Punt 'Won't Define' Daniels

The Tennessee Titans are sticking with the former University of Tennessee punter despite a rough debut.

David Boclair

by

David Boclair

AFC West Team To Give Vic Beasley a Tryout

Two weeks after the Tennessee Titans cut him, the veteran edge rusher gets a chance to convince another franchise to sign him.

David Boclair

Evans Expands Role in Pass Rush

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler in 2019 is the latest to try to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

David Boclair