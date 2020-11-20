Friday Injury Report: Big Names Ruled Out

The extra rest afforded the Tennessee Titans because their last game was on a Thursday night did not help.

Left guard Rodger Saffold, center Ben Jones, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Adam Humphries, tight end MyCole Pruitt, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and cornerback Adoreé Jackson were unable to take part in any of this week’s practices.

All but Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Baltimore, a matchup of 6-3 teams in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Jones and cornerback Kareem Orr are questionable.

“Our job is to figure out each and every week who we have and how we’re going to adjust and play the game on all levels,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “[There are] moving parts throughout the roster in the National Football League. That’s the challenge each and every week.”

No one for the Ravens has been ruled out.

Jamil Douglas has stepped in at left guard for parts of each of the last three games when Saffold has been hurt. Douglas played a season-high 36 snaps in the last game against Indianapolis.

The Titans already have played their last three games without left tackle Taylor Lewan, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last month.

Another issue arises if Jones is unable to go because Douglas is also the primary backup at center. The veterans in this care are veteran Daniel Munyer, who is currently on the practice squad, and undrafted rookie Aaron Brewer.

This is the second time in three games Clowney has missed the entire week of practice. The first was prior to Chicago, and he ultimately did not play in that one either.

“It’s a violent game,” Vrabel said. “It’s physical, and we have to find out who’s available. So, we’ll work through it and we’ll have the guys ready to go.”

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), DL Larrell Murchison (ribs), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle). Questionable: C Ben Jones (knee) and CB Kareem Orr (groin).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Chris Jackson (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee) and S Kenny Vaccaro (neck).

BALTIMORE

Sunday status

Doubtful: DE Calais Campbell (knee) and DT Brandon Williams (ankle). Questionable: LB L.J. Fort (finger) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle).

Others

Did not practice: RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), OLB Pernell McPhee (not injury related), QB Trace McSorley (not injury related) Limited participation: and Full participation: T Orlando Brown (not injury related), and DB/LB Anthony Levine (not injury related).