Wednesday Injury Report: Issues on the O-Line

NASHVILLE – The injury bug continues to make its way through the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line.

Left guard Rodger Saffold and center Ben Jones were among nine Tennessee players who did not practice Wednesday, when preparation for Sunday’s game at Baltimore ramped up. Right tackle Dennis Kelly was a limited participant.

Saffold (ankle) and Jones (knee) were both injured in last Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Saffold returned to action for a time but sat out the entire fourth quarter and ultimately played just over half of the offensive snaps. Jones returned to play and logged all but 10 of the offensive snaps.

Tennessee (6-3) already is without left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has missed the last four contests with a season-ending knee injury.

Lewan also missed time in three of the previous four due to a variety of physical issues. A similar trend is taking place with Saffold, who was forced to the sideline briefly against Cincinnati on Nov. 1 and was knocked out by a shoulder injury against Chicago on Nov. 8.

Jones has played 136 out of 137 games in his NFL career, which began in 2012. A concussion sidelines him for last season’s Week 9 loss at Carolina.

Saffold has missed just two games in the last five seasons, one each in 2016 and 2017 with the then-St. Louis Rams.

The Titans (6-3) hope the extra time between Thursday’s loss to the Colts and the next contest (players had the weekend off) will provide ample time for all players to recover and to be close to their best against the Ravens (6-3).

“A lot of it right now in this time of the season is about rest,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “There are some guys that are banged up, that are competing, that are fighting, and a lot of it is about rest probably at this point in time, which we were able to give them.”

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), CB Chris Jackson (illness), C Ben Jones (knee), DL Larrell Muchison (ribs), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and G Rodger Saffold (ankle). Limited participation: T Dennis Kelly (knee). Full participation: RB Senorise Perry (knee).

BALTIMORE

Did not practice: DE Calais Campbell (knee), DB/LB Anthony Levine (not injury related), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), DT Brandon Williams (ankle). Limited participation: T Orlando Brown (not injury related). Full participation: LB L.J. Fort (finger).