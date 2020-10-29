SI.com
Thursday Injury Report: Brown Sits For Second Straight Week

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – If it works, why not stick with it?

There is no doubt that A.J. Brown was at full speed Sunday when the Tennessee Titans played the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. The second-year wide receiver proved it when he sprinted through and past the Steelers defense for a 73-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

He finished with a season-high 153 yards on six receptions.

And he did so after having sat out Thursday’s practice.

So, it likely is not a coincidence that Brown did not participate in this Thursday’s workout ahead of Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. Even though he was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, he was one of six Titans who sat out the session.

The sequence of events – to this point, at least – is the same as last week.

Brown missed two games earlier in the season with a knee injury but is Tennessee’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 332 yards. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of the three games since he returned from injury – and he has shown he does not need a full week of practice.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and OL Daniel Munyer (hand). Limited participation: S Dane Cruikshank (groin) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder). Full participation: DT Jeffery Simmons (not injury related).

CINCINNATI

Did not practice: T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (knee), WR John Ross (illness) and T Jonah Williams (stinger). Limited participation: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related) and S Brandon Wilson (knee). Full participation: LB Marcus Bailey (neck), TE Cethan Carter (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion) and G Michael Jordan (back).

