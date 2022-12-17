Kern 'Extremely Thankful' for Opportunity with Philadelphia

After the Tennessee Titans released him in August, the three-time Pro Bowler stayed patient and ready until this 'great opportunity' presented itself.

Brett Kern had no idea where he would end up after the Tennessee Titans released him at the end of the preseason.

The three-time Pro Bowl punter was sure, however, that he was not headed for retirement.

"In my mind, I knew I was going to kick again,” Kern said this week after he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team’s website. “I just didn't know where or when, but I knew I still wanted to keep playing. So mentally, I stayed ready, physically stayed ready, just for whatever opportunity came, and I'm extremely thankful for this one.”

Kern did not join the 12-1 Eagles, the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season, in Week 14 simply because he was being choosy.

The primary reason he spent so much time without a job was that he did not exactly have a lot of choices. Philadelphia finally came calling when its second-year punter Aaryn Siposs was injured last Sunday in a victory over the New York Giants. Siposs was placed on injured reserve this week, which effectively assures Kern will have a job as long as his new team keeps playing.

He will make his debut for Philadelphia, his third NFL team, on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. It will be the 220th game of his career, 19th among all NFL punters during the Super Bowl era.

“This year’s been really unique because the only punting change that’s happened has been New England,” Kern said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s been pretty quiet the rest of the year.”

After the long wait, he did not hesitate once this opportunity arose.

“I got home from church, my agent called me, couldn’t really believe it,” Kern said. “Saw what happened, started packing my bags and now I’m here.”

Kern said he “played a lot of golf” during his time away from the game. He stayed prepared with workouts once or twice a week at Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville.

And with Philadelphia, he did not feel like a complete stranger once he arrived. The Eagles, of course, include former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Plus, several members of Philadelphia’s staff, including tight ends coach Jason Michael and senior athletic trainer Jerome Reid spent time with Tennessee during Kern’s 12-plus seasons with the Titans. He also noted that he is acquainted with kicker Jake Elliott and snapper Rick Lovato.

"The decision to come here was a no-brainer, obviously, because of the season (the Eagles) are having, but also familiarity with a lot of people on the staff and some players,” Kern said. "It's great to come somewhere when you know faces, you're kind of familiar with people. It makes it a little bit easier. … So, it’s a great opportunity and this was the best fit.”

"… Once you get on the football field, you just kind of go back to what you've done for a long time.”