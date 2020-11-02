SI.com
Brett Kern Injured, Could Miss Games

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

Not so with Beau Brinkley’s botched snap on a PAT Sunday. That was a bad action that only made things worse.

Punter Brett Kern could miss time because of an injury sustained on the play, which occurred after the Tennessee Titans’ final touchdown in their 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kern, who doubles as Tennessee’s holder, tried to make the best of the situation when he rolled to his left and threw to defensive lineman Jack Crawford. The Bengals intercepted the pass and Kern absorbed a hit that prompted trainers to look at him when he got to the sideline.

PaulKuharsky.com reported that Kern will miss time. Coach Mike Vrabel said only that Kern’s health was being evaluated Monday.

“We’ll know more about Brett … after we’ve done everything with the tests,” Vrabel said. “It will be close here at the end of the week to see how he’s doing. … So, we’ll just see how it affects his ability to not only catch the snaps [on punts] but to hold for (kicks).”

Kern has been the Titans’ punter and holder since Week 8 of the 2009 season and has not missed a game since. The contest at Cincinnati was his 177th for Tennessee, which tied him with another punter, Craig Hentrich, for fourth for the most games played for the franchise.

It is now unclear when he will play No. 178.

The closest thing the Titans have to a replacement at present is undrafted rookie Tucker McCann, primarily a placekicker who doubled as a punter during his senior season at Missouri. He averaged 43.2 yards on 68 punts and placed 25 inside the 20 with just two touchbacks.

McCann spent the offseason with Tennessee and has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

Kern is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017-19) who was a first-team All-Pro last season. This season, he has punted 20 times and has had 11 end up inside the 20. He has averaged 48.3 yards per kick is fourth in the league and on pace to be the second highest of his career. His net average of 41.4 yards is tied for 12th.

“He’s such a valuable member of our team,” Vrabel said. “He’s excellent at his job.”

