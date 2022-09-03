Titans Keep the Faith Following Kern's Departure

NASHVILLE – Brett Kern’s shoes have been filled. That was the easy part.

Replacing his voice and his presence is another matter altogether.

The three-time Pro Bowler was more than just a punter during his 12-plus seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was also a pundit, an expert in matters related to faith and Christianity, at least in the eyes of his teammates.

In recent years, it was Kern, the longest-tenured player of the Titans era (1999-present), who led a brief prayer session prior to games. Thus, the decision by franchise officials this week to release him in favor of rookie Ryan Stonehouse has created an opening that has yet to be filled.

“It’s a big responsibility because Kern did great every single weekend,” safety Kevin Byard said. “Guys looked forward to that. … It’s not necessarily a pump-up session or anything like that. Honestly, it’s a reminder before the game that at the end of the day we’re going out here to glorify Christ and glorify God. It’s kind of just to get in a small word before we go out on the field.”

The sessions take place following the pregame warmup. Those who participate gather in the shower for a few moments to reflect, to express gratitude and to pursue a sense of peace ahead of the physical and mental challenges that take place throughout an NFL contest.

Over time, Kern’s role as the facilitator and the focus of those moments was unquestioned.

“Kern was definitely a role model, a guy we relied on in faith,” center Ben Jones said. “If we had questions, he was a guy that we came to. He walked that walk every day.”

Added Byard: “He’s helped me a lot with my walk. … He’s been a mentor to me, a great friend.”

Byard and Jones are considered the most likely replacements for Kern in that regard. Both have been team captains, so the respect they command from all corners and constituencies of the locker room already is unquestioned.

Plus, each has been with the Titans since 2016. Only tackle Taylor Lewan has been on the roster longer.

Byard says he is willing to cede the job to Jones, who has been in the league longer, and maybe prep to take it one in future seasons.

The fact that there is no obvious successor, though, likely speaks to just how effective and impactful Kern was in that quiet time ahead of kickoff. You never want to follow a legend. Stonehouse will be the one who has to make sure Tennessee does not miss Kern on the field. Someone else will have to take his place for those quiet moments in the shower.

“We have multiple guys who can step in and do that role,” Jones said. “So, we’ll figure it out and make it work.”

What’s certain is that Kern’s departure will not cause those who worshipped with him before they lined up alongside of him on all those Sundays to stray from that routine now that he is gone.

“It’s something that I always look forward to because you come back from the pre-game warmup kind of amped up,” Byard said. “Then, prayer in the shower is kind of a time to cool down and do some reflecting.”

Said Jones: “Most of our games are on Sunday. We’re not able to go to church on that day. So, it’s giving the Lord his time, to thank Him for what it means to be in the NFL. We wouldn’t be there without Him. So, it’s just a peace of mind because you’re giving back grace right there. And for me it’s a mindset.

“I know after we say that prayer, it’s time to go to work.”