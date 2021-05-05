Titans Add An Experienced Running Back

The Tennessee Titans have added some experience to their running back group.

Brian Hill agreed to contract terms with Tennessee on Wednesday, according to his agency, The Sports and Entertainment Group, which announced the deal on Twitter.

Hill, 25, is a well-rounded four-year veteran who has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in 45 games, 39 with Atlanta plus six with Cincinnati late in his rookie season.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder was the Falcons’ second-leading rusher each of the last two seasons. He set personal bests with 465 yards on 100 rushes and 199 yards on 25 receptions in 2020.

For his career, he has 982 yards and three touchdowns on 209 rushes and 313 yards and one touchdown on 38 receptions.

Before the NFL, he played three seasons at Wyoming and rewrote many of that program’s rushing records, including rushing yards in a single season (1,860 in 2016) and a career (4,287). His 35 career rushing touchdowns broke a mark that had stood since 1950.

"He helped us move Wyoming Football in a positive direction over his three-year career, including helping us compete for a Mountain West Conference Championship (in 2016),” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said when Hill announced he would forego his senior season. “Along the way he accomplished many great things as a Cowboy.”

Hill offers the Titans a proven commodity behind Derrick Henry. Before Hill’s addition, their best options to give the two-time rushing champion a break or to give defenses a different look were Darrynton Evans, who played just five games as a rookie in 2020, and Jeremy McNichols, who has 208 rushing yards in four seasons.