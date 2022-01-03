Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Reports: Police Seek Dupree For Questioning
    Bud Dupree

    Reports: Police Seek Dupree For Questioning

    The Tennessee Titans outside linebacker and some associates allegedly were involved in an altercation at a Nashville pharmacy on Sunday.
    The Tennessee Titans outside linebacker and some associates allegedly were involved in an altercation at a Nashville pharmacy on Sunday.

    Bud Dupree played arguably his best game of the season Sunday. A few hours later, he reportedly found himself in a bad spot.

    According to multiple reports Monday, Metro Nashville Police want to question the Tennessee Titans outside linebacker regarding an altercation inside a Walgreen’s pharmacy not far from Nissan Stadium, where the Titans clinched a playoff berth and a division title with their 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

    The alleged incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. and involved Dupree, some of his associates and two store employees.

    From WKRN.com:

    According to police, the dispute started after a male employee began taking video of Dupree with his phone. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand.

    Law enforcement was called to the scene. By the time officers arrived, Dupree and his party had left.

    Dupree, in his third game since returning from injured reserve, played 60 percent of the snaps on defense and was credited with one tackle against the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus, the advanced statistics website, also credited him with a team-high five pressures and rated him as the Titans’ second-best player on defense with a grade of 74.6, his best of the season.

    The Titans signed Dupree, 28, to a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract during the offseason. In 10 games played, he has registered 14 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
