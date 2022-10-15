Who Can Help Most by Getting Healthy?

NASHVILLE – For players on injured reserve, this week’s open date in the Tennessee Titans’ schedule did not make a big difference.

“They have a responsibility to the football team that when they can't perform and do their job, that they stay here and get treatment,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I don't think they are going to have much of a vacation.”

The hope, however, is that next week’s return to work will close the book on many of those players’ rehabs. As of now, there are 11 on injured reserve and – technically speaking – all of them are eligible to return at some point. The reality is that guys like outside linebacker Harold Landry and left tackle Taylor Lewan are out for the season.

Vrabel refuses to discuss timetables for players’ recoveries, but there is an undeniable sense that the open date is an opportunity to get healthy and to regroup for what is to come. Those who already have missed time have an extra week to get healthy without missing another contest.

Here is a look at the five players currently on injured reserve whose return to the active roster could be most helpful as the Titans look to build on their three-game win streak:

• Elijah Molden, CB: Roger McCreary has been solid but not spectacular as the slot cornerback, where Molden specialized as a rookie last season. The problem has been that McCreary starts on the outside and moves to the slot in most personnel packages that require extra defensive backs. When he does that, someone has to fill his spot on the outside, and thus far Caleb Farley, Terrance Mitchell and Tre Avery have been – at best – inconsistent or – at worst – downright unreliable at that spot.

Molden missed almost all of training camp and the preseason. So, it’s not as if coaches have not had time to adjust to his absence. At this point, it is clear the defense just can’t do without him. When (if) he gets back in there, it will allow McCreary to stay on the outside opposite Kristian Fulton, and chances are Molden will be even better in the slot than McCreary has been. In other words, Molden’s return can’t come soon enough for a secondary that has given up way too many big plays.

• Treylon Burks, WR: The first-round draft pick looked to be building momentum when he was injured two weeks ago at Indianapolis. Even after he missed the Washington game, he is still tied for third on the team (second among wide receivers) with 10 receptions. His 129 receiving yards are third on the team and his 12.9 yards-per-catch is second among all Titans with more than one reception.

His return is not imminent. He will have to sit out at least three more games because of a turf toe issue. Without him, the offense will be different because there is no one among the wide receiver group with any comparable combination of size and run-after-the-catch ability. So, his return will be an important development for the offense, whenever it happens.

• Jamarco Jones, OL: A free-agent addition, Jones was expected to compete for a starting job at right tackle and/or left guard, but multiple injury issues kept him from ever becoming a factor at either spot. Already in the first five weeks, Lewan was lost to a knee injury and right guard Nate Davis has missed a game. Dennis Daley has stepped in for Lewan, and the transition hardly has been seamless. Would-be tackle Dillon Radunz filled in for Davis.

It is still difficult to say exactly what the Titans have in Jones, but if he can get healthy there is still an opportunity to make an impact. Either he can step in for Daley, he can become the swing tackle, he can be a proven backup on the inside or all of the above. The offensive line needs help, and Jones just might be the guy to provide it.

• Racey McMath, WR: McMath arguably was the most feel-good story of training camp as he somewhat regularly made catches deep down the field and showed he had improved – in numerous ways – over his rookie season. Already a standout on special teams, he even flashed some ability as a kickoff returner during the preseason.

It is no secret that the offense is in need of a wide receiver with the speed to put stress on a defense, which is exactly how coaches used McMath in the preseason. Practice squad guys Josh Gordon and Dez Fitzpatrick have had opportunities but have not delivered anything. Plus, kickoff return man Trenton Cannon is out for the year with an injury. While rookie running back Hassan Haskins has filled that role, coaches still might want to take a look at McMath back there.

• Chance Campbell, ILB: The sixth-round draft pick was one of the fast risers during the preseason. He got a ton of playing time and even got to relay the calls from coordinator Shane Bowen at times. At no point, did he look overmatched, and it became clear that his rookie season would not be all about what he did on special teams.

Last week’s return of Monty Rice helped, but with Zach Cunningham’s recent issues (he has missed two games with an elbow injury) have continued to put stress on the depth at inside linebacker. With or without Cunningham, Campbell’s return will provide a clear pecking order at that spot and allow coaches to focus more on matchups, as needed.